ELKO -- The 2023 snowpack in the Humboldt basin and surrounding areas is off to one of the best starts on record, and more could be arriving this weekend.

“In the Upper Humboldt Basin SNOTEL data going back to 1981 shows that only 1984 and 1997 had more snow on February 1 than this year,” stated USDA hydrologist Jeff Anderson.

The snowpack ranged as high as 200% above average at Robinson Lake, elevation 9,194 feet, and more than 300% higher at the Tremewan Ranch, 5,700 feet.

The snow was deep in central Nevada as well.

“SNOTELs along the Route 50 corridor are at an all-time high for this early in the winter. Sites with measurement data back 50-70 years are ranked in the top handful of years across the eastern side of Nevada,” Anderson stated.

“Storms will have to continue to match the biggest April 1 snowpacks, but so far so good,” Anderson stated.

The statewide Feb. 1 NRCS Water Supply Outlook Report, including streamflow forecasts, will be available early next week on the Nevada Snow Survey website.

In Elko the snowfall total for January was 15.4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. That’s nearly 50% above normal and much more than last January, but less than the 21.7 inches that fell in December.

The forecast calls for more snow this weekend. Elko could see another inch or two of accumulation as high temperatures climb above freezing.