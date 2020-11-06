Hunter rescued after fall in Ruby Mountains

ELKO – A California hunter was rescued Thursday after he fell off a cliff in the Ruby Mountains.

Frank Bickley was hunting with his son east of Cold Lakes when he fell around noon, according to Elko County Undersheriff Justin Ames. His son called 911 and a REACH air helicopter was sent to the scene but the area was too rugged for it to land in.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety and a mine rescue team from Nevada Gold Mines were also contacted. Ames said the rescue was performed by a team called in from the Utah Department of Public Safety, which has a helicopter equipped with the basket needed to access steep areas.

The hunter suffered a compound fracture and head injury, and was transported to the University of Utah for treatment before nightfall.

Ames said he was listed in stable condition and is expected to fully recover, thanks to the response from Utah DPS.

“Everyone had amazing things to say about their crew,” he said.

