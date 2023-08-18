ELKO – Nearly all of Nevada is under a flash flood watch from Saturday night through Tuesday morning as remnants of Hurricane Hilary bring a likelihood of record rainfall to the state.

The massive storm system registered Category 4 strength on Friday and is expected to take an unusual path northward through Southern California and up through Nevada.

It will be the first tropical storm to reach into Southern California in the past 84 years. Forecasters said it could dump a year’s worth of rain in the Southwest.

From there it is predicted to plow through Nevada, with 2 to 4 inches possible in the Las Vegas area.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the southern and central parts of Nevada as well as the Ruby Mountains. Forecasters expanded the advisory on Friday to include all of Elko County as well as the rest of Northern Nevada except for the northwest corner of Washoe County.

The Elko area should see rain beginning Saturday and increasing on Sunday. High temperatures will plunge into the 60s on Sunday after climbing into the 90s each of the past 10 days.

“Tropical moisture will continue to fall throughout Saturday evening bring increased flood risk especially in Nye, White Pine, and southern portions of Lander and Eureka counties with northern portions beginning to receive increased precipitation into Sunday,” said NWS forecasters.

“This system could very well produce rainfall amounts that may exceed all time daily records,” forecasters said, with the heaviest rainfall expected to occur over central Nevada on Sunday and Monday.

All of northern and central Nevada should be prepared for possible flooding from early Sunday morning into Tuesday morning. “Rainfall amounts during this time frame are shaping up to be around 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts in central Nevada and 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in northern Nevada.”

Flooding of low lying and flood prone areas, over roadways, and along rivers, creeks, and streams is highly likely. In addition, some burn scar areas that may not have recovered may produce debris flows during this time.

The extended forecast calls for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms next week after the flood watch ends, with highs rebounding into the 80s.