Husband pleads guilty in shooting

ELKO – A Spring Creek man who was accused of shooting his wife and cutting his own throat last year has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Brian Duane Rowley entered his plea Jan. 30 in Elko District Court before Judge Al Kacin.

He was charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, a category “B” felony that stemmed from an incident on April 7 when Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Spring Creek residence on a report of shots fired.

Courtney Rowley was found inside with gunshot wounds to the chest/abdomen area and Rowley was found with a knife wound to the neck. Deputies recovered a .357-caliber handgun at the scene.

The couple was air-lifted to Salt Lake City for treatment of their wounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rowley was booked into Elko County Jail without bail about two weeks later, after being released from the hospital. He waived a preliminary court hearing in Elko Justice Court on July 3.

A plea agreement, filed Dec. 31, removed the deadly weapon enhancement and added abuse or neglect of a child, also a category “B” felony. Two children were present in the home at the time of the incident.