Husband sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder
0 comments
top story

Husband sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of his wife more than a year ago.

Brian Duane Rowley was sentenced by Elko District Judge Al Kacin to 6 to 15 years in prison for attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, and 2 to 5 years in prison for abuse or neglect of a child, both category “B” felonies.

The sentences are to be served concurrently with an aggregate of 8 to 20 years in prison. Rowley was given credit for 410 days served as of May 27.

On April 7, 2019, Elko County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in Spring Creek on a report of shots being fired.

Inside the home, Courtney Rowley was found with gunshot wounds to her chest/abdomen area. Rowley also had a knife wound to his neck. Two children were inside the residence at the time.

Deputies recovered a .357-caliber handgun at the scene.

The couple was air-lifted to Salt Lake City for treatment of their wounds. After Rowley was released from the hospital, he was arrested and booked into Elko County Jail for attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

In a plea agreement filed on Dec. 31, the deadly weapon enhancement was capped at five years. A charge of abuse or neglect of a child was added regarding the two children present during the incident.

Under Nevada law, an individual who unlawfully places a child in a situation where the child may suffer unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering as a result of abuse or neglect could be charged with child abuse.

Brian Rowley

Rowley

 SALT LAKE COUNTY JAIL
0 comments
0
1
0
1
8

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News