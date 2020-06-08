Husband sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of his wife more than a year ago.
Brian Duane Rowley was sentenced by Elko District Judge Al Kacin to 6 to 15 years in prison for attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, and 2 to 5 years in prison for abuse or neglect of a child, both category “B” felonies.
The sentences are to be served concurrently with an aggregate of 8 to 20 years in prison. Rowley was given credit for 410 days served as of May 27.
On April 7, 2019, Elko County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in Spring Creek on a report of shots being fired.
Inside the home, Courtney Rowley was found with gunshot wounds to her chest/abdomen area. Rowley also had a knife wound to his neck. Two children were inside the residence at the time.
Deputies recovered a .357-caliber handgun at the scene.
The couple was air-lifted to Salt Lake City for treatment of their wounds. After Rowley was released from the hospital, he was arrested and booked into Elko County Jail for attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
In a plea agreement filed on Dec. 31, the deadly weapon enhancement was capped at five years. A charge of abuse or neglect of a child was added regarding the two children present during the incident.
Under Nevada law, an individual who unlawfully places a child in a situation where the child may suffer unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering as a result of abuse or neglect could be charged with child abuse.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.