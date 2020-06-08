Husband sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder of his wife more than a year ago.

Brian Duane Rowley was sentenced by Elko District Judge Al Kacin to 6 to 15 years in prison for attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, and 2 to 5 years in prison for abuse or neglect of a child, both category “B” felonies.

The sentences are to be served concurrently with an aggregate of 8 to 20 years in prison. Rowley was given credit for 410 days served as of May 27.

On April 7, 2019, Elko County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in Spring Creek on a report of shots being fired.

Inside the home, Courtney Rowley was found with gunshot wounds to her chest/abdomen area. Rowley also had a knife wound to his neck. Two children were inside the residence at the time.

Deputies recovered a .357-caliber handgun at the scene.