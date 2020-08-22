Hybrid election slated for November

The Clerk’s office is also seeking election workers. Those interested are asked to call Becky Plunkett at 775-753-4600 for details.

Faced with yet another unique election, Jakeman expressed her gratitude to Elko County voters for their participation in the primary election and the general election in November.

“We wish to thank the voters for their patience as we work our way through this difficult time,” she said.

“We are doing our best to ensure that every voter is able to cast a ballot safely and securely.”