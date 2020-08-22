Hybrid election slated for November

ELKO – The word “hybrid” doesn’t only apply to schools conducting distance learning and in-person instruction. It also means what Election Day will look like in November in Nevada.
Ballots will once again be mailed to active registered voters several weeks before Nov. 3, but now voters can also opt to cast their vote in-person at one of seven polling locations
Early voting is also scheduled to start Oct. 19 and run until Oct. 29. Voters may drop off their ballots at drop boxes in Carlin, Wells and West Wendover’s City Clerk’s offices during regular business hours.
Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman explained for those choosing to vote in person. The mail-in ballot must be surrendered to election workers at the polling place.
In-person voters must also adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions at polling locations, which will comply with social distancing requirements. Voting machines will also be sanitized between voters to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
“Voters are required to wear a face mask or face shield when voting in person pursuant to the Governor’s directive. If you cannot wear a face covering for medical reasons, please bring proof so that we may accommodate your needs,” Jakeman said.
Long lines on Election Day are also expected, Jakeman added, due to voters’ check-in process.
A dress rehearsal Mail-in voting was introduced to Nevada voters for the primary election in response to the coronavirus pandemic that triggered a shutdown of local and state offices for several weeks.
Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske canceled in-person voting in the primary election on March 25, citing concerns about the virus, allowing county election officials enough time to prepare for the mail-in election set for June 9.
Jakeman said for the county’s first time conducting such an election, “we believe everything went quite well.”
Out of the more than 21,000 ballots mailed to active registered voters in Elko County, 6,546 votes were returned to the Clerk’s office, with 1,986 undeliverable and 190 categorized as spoiled.
Seventy ballots had a signature discrepancy, 79 votes were returned late, and 19 voters requested cancellation of their ballot.
Seven ballots went to deceased voters, and one envelope contained multiple ballots.
Jakeman said following the Elko County’s first experience with mail-in voting, the Clerk’s office feels “comfortable” heading into the General election.
“Yes, we believe that we are prepared to head into the General election. We feel comfortable with our capabilities to conduct a hybrid election, both by mail and in-person,” Jakeman stated.
Voter turnout was also much larger than in previous primary elections, she added, “which speaks volumes.”
Continued controversy
Many believed the primary was a one-off and that the general election would be conducted in-person until Aug. 2 when the state Senate passed Assembly Bill 4 along party lines to allow mail-in voting in November.
The bill’s passage launched protests across the state, including Elko, and drew the attention of President Donald Trump. He filed a lawsuit with the Republican National Committee stating there is potential for voter fraud.
County political party leaders Steve Anderson and Lee Hoffman gave their take on the upcoming election and their opinion on mail-in ballots.
“If it weren’t for the COVID-19 situation, we would prefer in-person voting,” said Anderson, the Elko County Democratic Central Committee Chairman. “I think mail-in voting is an option that we should – at this time with the pandemic – probably embrace.”
Anderson explained the hybrid election would allow all voters to participate in the election.
“I think we should certainly embrace [hybrid voting] for those people who are afraid to go out and vote, or who are unable to go out and vote,” he said. “The mail option is a good option.”
Lee Hoffman, Elko County Republican Party chairman, said that although mail-in voting “opens up more opportunity for fraud,” he believes the state and county election officials will “ensure a fair and honest election.”
In-person voting “certainly helps because some people have more confidence in the system. There are a lot of people who don’t trust putting [their ballot] in the mailbox,” Hoffman said. “I think many people, if they are able to vote in-person, will choose that option.”
Hoffman said the reports of piles of ballots at apartment buildings in Clark County that were mailed to active and inactive voters have “hurt people’s confidence in the mail-in ballot process.”
Anderson disagreed that mail-in voting opened the door to fraud because of absentee voting for the U.S. military and mail-in voting in Colorado, Oregon and Washington.
“I think there is a lot of people trying to sow distrust into the postal service,” he said. “It’s something that has been used for quite a long time when there are very, very low opportunities for mail-in voting fraud.”
“When you first think about it, that’s a felony, that’s five years in prison and thousands of dollars of fines. Who’s going to do that?” Anderson continued. “Voter fraud is definitely not nearly as prevalent as what some people would lead you to believe.”
Hoffman called the AB4 “tampering with our election laws very close to election time under cover of a special session emergency using COVID-19 as an excuse because that’s what it was.”
“I think it’s a transparent attempt to manipulate our election laws in favor of his own political party,” Hoffman continued.
Anderson said a Democrat Party and a Republican Party representative must be present at the county clerk’s office to verify the ballots. He said he is awaiting word from the Clerk’s office on how that procedure would take place this year.
The Elko County Clerk’s office posted a list of active registered voters and their ballot status during the primary election on its website, which gave Hoffman confidence in how the local election officials will account for every ballot.
“I guess one of the good things is you can go look and to see if your ballot has been received,” Hoffman said. “They’re publishing that, so again, that’s one of the reasons why I have faith in our County Clerk. It’s in their system, and you can check to see if your ballot got there.”
Continued preparation
Jakeman said her office was preparing for the election. Part of that work is addressing rumors that are flooding the Clerk’s office.
“[We] are receiving a high number of inquiries regarding third-party mailings, notifying voters they may not be registered to vote, which is not coming from Elko County.
“Please note these notices are not coming from the Clerk’s office,” she continued. “Voters are encouraged to verify their voter registration information by calling the Clerk’s Office at 775 753-4600, by email at election@elkocountynv.net or online at https://www.nvsos.gov/votersearch. The Clerk’s office is also seeking election workers. Those interested are asked to call Becky Plunkett at 775-753-4600 for details. Faced with yet another unique election, Jakeman expressed her gratitude to Elko County voters for their participation in the primary election and the general election in November. “We wish to thank the voters for their patience as we work our way through this difficult time,” she said. “We are doing our best to ensure that every voter is able to cast a ballot safely and securely.”
The Clerk’s office is also seeking election workers. Those interested are asked to call Becky Plunkett at 775-753-4600 for details.
Faced with yet another unique election, Jakeman expressed her gratitude to Elko County voters for their participation in the primary election and the general election in November.
“We wish to thank the voters for their patience as we work our way through this difficult time,” she said.
“We are doing our best to ensure that every voter is able to cast a ballot safely and securely.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.