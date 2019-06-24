CARSON CITY – Temporary overnight traffic stoppages of Interstate 80 traffic east of Wells will begin today as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues a project to resurface the aging roadway and construct a truck climbing lane.
Periodic, single-lane daytime closures have been in place weekdays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. since May 20, and will continue through next summer.
Beginning the evening of June 24, both directions of traffic will be briefly stopped for a maximum of 30 minutes sometime between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. as roadside blasting is conducted to excavate for a future truck climbing lane. Periodic overnight traffic stoppages will then occur between the same hours through August, with the upcoming closure date noted in advance on roadside signs.
The project will resurface nearly 20 miles of I-80 between the State Route 233 Oasis interchange and the Moor exit 360. Two inches of the existing interstate surface will be removed and replaced with new asphalt for a longer lasting, smoother driving surface.
A new three-and-a-half mile truck climbing lane will be constructed on the eastbound interstate leading to the top of the Pequop summit. Bridge surfaces and roadway drainages will also be enhanced, and roadway lighting upgraded in the Pequop rest and truck parking area.
The more than $31 million in improvements by contractor W.W. Clyde and Company will enhance the interstate for the nearly 6,000 motorists who travel it daily. With nearly 40% percent of traffic in the area consisting of large trucks, $7 million of the improvements are being funded through federal freight improvement funds aimed at a safe and superior freight network.
The project is scheduled to complete in summer 2020, with a winter construction hiatus.
State road information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.
