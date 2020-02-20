I-80 resurfacing project begins east of Elko

ELKO – Summer isn’t exactly around the corner but road construction work is already getting underway in the Elko area.
Q&D Construction, a Northern Nevada contractor, is beginning work on resurfacing Interstate 80 at the Osino Interchange east of town.
The Nevada Department of Transportation says traffic in both directions between the Elko East and Osino exits will be limited to one lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily through mid-April.
There is no passing in the work zone, and vehicle widths are limited to 14 feet.
“Move over and reduce speed around highway workers and equipment,” advised the highway department.
Q&D is removing the existing road surface and nearly 11 miles of new asphalt will be placed on the highway.
“Q&D will manufacture and supply rock and asphalt material from its own aggregate plant, set up at the Maggie Creek Ranch aggregate pit west of Elko,” the company announced. “Aggregate production was completed late last year, and Roadway reconstruction started in mid-February.”
The company has also been hired for the Heroes Memorial Building renovation project in Carson City and the new emergency department and covered connector at the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, and will co-lead the construction of a terminal expansion at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell, Montana.
“As an industry leader in general contracting for over 55 years, we provide a high standard of excellence on all of our projects,” said Q&D President Lance Semelko. “We are honored to oversee vital projects that benefit the northern Nevada and Kalispell communities.”
Road work is also underway on I-80 shoulders in both directions at the Moor Exit east of Wells. That project is expected to be completed in early April