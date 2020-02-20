I-80 resurfacing project begins east of Elko

ELKO – Summer isn’t exactly around the corner but road construction work is already getting underway in the Elko area.

Q&D Construction, a Northern Nevada contractor, is beginning work on resurfacing Interstate 80 at the Osino Interchange east of town.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says traffic in both directions between the Elko East and Osino exits will be limited to one lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily through mid-April.

There is no passing in the work zone, and vehicle widths are limited to 14 feet.

“Move over and reduce speed around highway workers and equipment,” advised the highway department.

Q&D is removing the existing road surface and nearly 11 miles of new asphalt will be placed on the highway.

“Q&D will manufacture and supply rock and asphalt material from its own aggregate plant, set up at the Maggie Creek Ranch aggregate pit west of Elko,” the company announced. “Aggregate production was completed late last year, and Roadway reconstruction started in mid-February.”