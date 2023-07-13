ELKO – The Interstate 80 Hunter exit west of Elko will intermittently be closed the week of July 17 as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to resurface and enhance the interstate.

Single-lane closures have been in place for repaving sections of I-80 between the Carlin Tunnels and West Elko interchange over recent months. Now, the ramp closure will take place as interstate ramps are milled in advance of upcoming paving:

From July 17-21, I-80 exit 292 eastbound and westbound off- and on-ramps will be intermittently closed. Hunter bridge over I-80 will be reduced to one lane during active construction, with traffic flaggers alternating directions of travel

Drivers should anticipate continuing interstate lane reductions and brief ramp closures for repaving of interstate lanes through fall. One interstate lane will always remain open in each direction.

The project will resurface approximately 11 miles of I-80 from east of the Carlin tunnels to the west Elko interchange. Approximately one inch of the roadway surface will be removed and resurfaced for a smoother and safer driving surface. Certain bridges and interstate ramps will also be resurfaced.

The project will enhance the interstate for the as many as 11,000 drivers who travel it on an average day.

Approximately five years ago, NDOT resurfaced a neighboring section of I-80 from the west Carlin interchange to just west of the Carlin Tunnels. The current improvements will provide a smoother interstate surface directly west of the previous improvements.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775- 888-7000. Also follow @NevadaDOTElko on Twitter for traffic and project updates in northern Nevada, and @nevadadot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for updates from across the state.