I-80 lane reductions scheduled for cleaning of Carlin Tunnels

ELKO -- Lanes on Interstate 80 in the Carlin area will be reduced Monday, April 20 through Thursday, April 23 for annual cleaning of the Carlin Tunnels, the Nevada Department of Transportation has announced.

Cleaning of the westbound and eastbound tunnels is scheduled during daylight hours. Only one direction of travel will be diverted at a time and traffic will be detoured through Carlin Canyon or the opposing direction tunnel.

Both directions of traffic will be able to travel through the area, but only one lane of traffic in each direction will be available for travel during the detours.

Speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph on I-80 and 35 mph in both directions through the Carlin Canyon.

For traveler safety, flaggers, signs and barrier rail will help detour traffic around the work zone. Motorists are asked to obey traffic controls and drive at posted speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

The road work schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.

Nevada road construction information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing 511 or 775-888-7000.

