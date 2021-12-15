I-80 on-ramp to be closed for traffic signal repairs

ELKO -- Beginning at approximately 11 a.m. today, December 15, 2021, a contractor for the City of Elko will be performing repairs to the traffic signal at the intersection of Mountain City Highway and the westbound Interstate 80 on-ramp.

The on-ramp will be closed until the signal is repaired. The public will need to use Exit 298 or Exit 303 for westbound access.

The repairs are expected to last until approximately 7 p.m.

Please obey all traffic control devices and avoid this intersection if at all possible. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

