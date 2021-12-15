 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

I-80 on-ramp to be closed for traffic signal repairs

  • 0
Interstate 80
GOOGLE MAPS

ELKO -- Beginning at approximately 11 a.m. today, December 15, 2021, a contractor for the City of Elko will be performing repairs to the traffic signal at the intersection of Mountain City Highway and the westbound Interstate 80 on-ramp.

The on-ramp will be closed until the signal is repaired. The public will need to use Exit 298 or Exit 303 for westbound access.

The repairs are expected to last until approximately 7 p.m.

Please obey all traffic control devices and avoid this intersection if at all possible. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tight-knit community reeling from loss after deadly tornadoes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News