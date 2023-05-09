CARSON CITY – Beginning May 15, the State Route 306/Beowawe exit 261 on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 80 will close for approximately two and a half months as part of a continuing Nevada Department of Transportation project to add an eastbound truck climbing lane.

Motorists traveling east from Beowawe/Crescent Valley will be required to use an alternate route, traveling seven miles west to access Dunphy exit 254.

Over recent months, approximately three miles of I-80 have been reduced to one lane in each direction as a truck climbing lane is constructed eastbound on I-80 at Beowawe exit 261. Improvements also include bridge surface repair and enhanced interchange lighting. An existing truck parking area on SR 306 will also be improved with resurfacing and lighting.

The lane closures will continue through late 2023. Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph in the eastbound direction and 55 mph in the westbound direction.

With almost half of traffic in the area consisting of large trucks, the lighting and truck climbing lane will enhance travel for all vehicles on this section of I-80.

State highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.