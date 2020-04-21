I-80 wrong-way driver arrested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – A California man was arrested on misdemeanor charges Monday after the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80.

A Toyota Prius was seen traveling east in the westbound lanes in Eureka County shortly before 8 a.m., according to the NHP. Several motorists called to report the incident.

A trooper spotted a vehicle matching the description but traveling in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 267. The Toyota was not driving within the marked lanes when it was pulled over, according to NHP.

Bruce A. Shumaker, 63, of Citrus Heights failed to pass field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. He was also charged with wrong-way driving and failure to drive within marked lanes.

Shumaker’s bail was listed at $1,370.

“Safety on the roadway is everyone’s responsibility,” noted the highway patrol. “The assistance from the motoring public and quick response by troopers helped save lives in this incident.”

