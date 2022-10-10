'Iconic' Pine Lodge continues Lamoille tradition

LAMOILLE – Nestled in the shadow of the Ruby Mountains, the Pine Lodge is moving forward in its seventh decade under new ownership that aims to uphold the history of Lamoille's ranching families.

Under the helm of new owners Casey and Mike Gallagher, and Luc Gerber, the bar and restaurant are open four days a week for dinner, Wednesday through Saturday.

The bar opens at 4 p.m. with seating starting at 5 p.m., featuring steak and seafood dinner entrees.

The new ownership began when Casey Gallagher learned about the Pine Lodge being put up for sale by former owner Stacy Clark. He said that next year, the establishment would mark its 75th anniversary.

The place held many memories for Casey as he grew up in Lamoille, and he wanted to ensure it remained in business.

"The Pine Lodge will continue to serve the community for years to come," he said.

Gerber, who owns Luciano's, said Gallagher contacted him to take over the restaurant. Erin Gerber manages the Pine Lodge while he runs Luciano's and oversees the Pine Lodge.

The partnership ensures both restaurants remain in local hands, Gerber explained.

"We combined both to try to make the Pine Lodge a destination again," he said. "Stacy did a great job at it. Covid hit and wore everyone down, but we took off from where she started, and we're building it back up and doing amazing things."

Erin Gerber said since it opened, she has met many Lamoille residents who "come in with fond stories of bringing their kids here. Kids that grew up eating here, ordering their Shirley Temples. Just really good memories for a lot of people, and they are happy to see it back open."

"It's a great little community," she added.

Since taking ownership, Gerber said they are working closely with the other members of the Lamoille community, including O'Carroll's, Hotel Lamoille, the Gallery in Lamoille and Lamoille Presbyterian Church, "to have that sense of community come back and be good for everybody involved."

The Pine Lodge will remain a traditional steakhouse with some seafood dishes, with weekly specials that will "pull from local talent," Gerber added.

Customers will see more farm-to-table collaborations with local ranchers and producers such as Lostpitch Farms, Sue Kennedy ranches, Brough Ranch in Wells and the Bottari family, Gerber said. "We want to get some local products featured at the restaurant in our specials."

The ranches have good reputations for the humane treatment of their animals, he added. "They're not just this big industry just putting [the product] out there."

"Because Lamoille and Elko County are such ranch communities, it's important to see that locally, we support you and appreciate what you're doing for the community," he said. "That is going to be a work in progress and something we're going to push forward more and more."

"People get so excited when they see a local product on the menu," Erin added.

Luc said through his discussions with Gallagher, most traditional items would remain, but each restaurant would maintain its identity. "They're two separate experiences, I think."

"My flair on the menu, some people could say, 'that looks like something Luc would have done,' but for the most part, I do want to keep it separate because we don't need two Luciano's," he said. "Casey and I want to keep it as it was. We don't want to bring something else here."

However, some customers are already expecting pasta risotto.

"I don't think you will," Luc said. "I'm not sure we're going to head in that direction just to keep it separate."

At the bar, they are keeping the Crème Simple Martini that was introduced by Clark at the Pine Lodge and serving three drinks that use Nevada liquor.

"I've got a gimlet made with Nevada gin, and I have some vanilla moonshine made in Reno and Frey Ranch Bourbon for an old-fashioned," Erin said. "I'm trying to feature Nevada liquors."

Luc explained that although Hotel Lamoille, O'Carroll's and the Pine Lodge are located yards apart, the two establishments do not compete for customers.

"We're really not," he said. "If the Hotel Lamoille has big parties, they'll send them to us. Or they'll go to O'Carroll's in the morning, which is why we're not doing breakfast or lunch. They're doing an amazing job with that, so why bother doing that and take that away from them."

There are also plans to participate in Lamoille's seasonal events with all the local businesses, Gerber said.

He has also heard stories of customers roaming between the Pine Lodge and O'Carroll's. "Back in the day, people have dinner here and then at 10 or 10:30, switch over to O'Carroll's and finish drinking there."

Among some of the changes to the interior are a large window looking out toward the Ruby Mountains. Another modification to the décor is adding photographic prints of local families, 4-H clubs and events over the years. "Something people could relate to. Featuring more local stuff like than just animals."

Gerber said most of the taxidermied animals displayed in the restaurant had been returned to their owners. "Even if it is part of what the Pine Lodge was, a lot of modern people are put off by it. We'll keep some but feature more pictures."

Spurs and bits are now on display in a small, clear case near the entrance as another emphasis on the local ranching culture.

Some other features that are being considered are designated drivers for Elko customers "who want to have two or three glasses of wine with dinner."

Although the Pine Lodge is open four days a week, the restaurant could be reserved when closed for private parties. Reservations for parties of more than 20 are encouraged.

As the Pine Lodge enters its 75th year, the history and location of the restaurant in the heart of Lamoille at the foot of the Ruby Mountains are not lost on Gerber.

"This is iconic," Gerber said. "It's beautiful."