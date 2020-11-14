Icy roads across region, warming trend ahead

ELKO – Icy roads led to injury accidents early Saturday morning in northeastern Nevada, including one on U.S. 50 at Pinto Summit near Eureka.

Hazardous conditions were reported on all major roads in Elko County overnight. Icy surfaces were still being reported at dawn Saturday, except on Interstate 80 between Elko and Carlin, and between Wendover and Shafter. Chains or snow tires were required over Pequop Summit.

Mostly clear weather is in the forecast for Saturday with highs above freezing. Elko is expected to reach 40 degrees.

Dry weather and above-normal temperatures are forecast next week. The next chance of precipitation arrives Friday night.

