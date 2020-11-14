 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Icy roads across region, warming trend ahead
0 comments

Icy roads across region, warming trend ahead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weekend forecast
NWS

ELKO – Icy roads led to injury accidents early Saturday morning in northeastern Nevada, including one on U.S. 50 at Pinto Summit near Eureka.

Hazardous conditions were reported on all major roads in Elko County overnight. Icy surfaces were still being reported at dawn Saturday, except on Interstate 80 between Elko and Carlin, and between Wendover and Shafter. Chains or snow tires were required over Pequop Summit.

Mostly clear weather is in the forecast for Saturday with highs above freezing. Elko is expected to reach 40 degrees.

Dry weather and above-normal temperatures are forecast next week. The next chance of precipitation arrives Friday night.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News