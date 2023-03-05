ELKO – Icy road conditions were reported across Elko County once again Sunday morning with chains or snow tires required on U.S. Highway 93 north and south of Wells and on the Mountain City and Tuscarora highways.

U.S. 93 was closed north and south of Wells around midnight, according to Nevada State Police, but was listed as open with restrictions by the Nevada Department of Transportation at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Nearly all other roadways in the county had adverse driving conditions.

Chains or snow tires were required from Lamoille Summit to the Jiggs highway overnight but the road was mostly clear Sunday morning.

A winter weather advisory was extended until 6 p.m. Sunday with up to 2 additional inches of snow and winds gusting up to 35 mph in parts of Elko, Eureka, Lander and White Pine counties.

In Elko, about an inch of snow was expected to fall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will be around the freezing mark for most of the week. Slightly warmer temperatures could arrive by the weekend.

More snow showers are possible Wednesday and again Friday, followed by rain and snow showers Saturday.