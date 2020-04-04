Idaho man killed in crash near Wells

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – An Idaho man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 about 5 miles west of Wells.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported that Matthew T. Hawks, 37, of Nampa was driving a 2019 Nissan Kicks east on the freeway in the inside lane at about 7:50 a.m. when he allowed the vehicle to travel into the center median.

“The driver overcorrected to the right and the Nissan hatchback overturned,” stated the highway patrol. “The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the Nissan as it overturned.”

Hawks was transported from the scene and succumbed to his injuries a short time later. There were no other occupants inside the vehicle.

Investigation of the crash is being handled by the Nevada Highway Patrol, Wells District.

