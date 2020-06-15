Idaho man killed in crash on Mountain City Highway
0 comments

Idaho man killed in crash on Mountain City Highway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Highway Patrol badge

ELKO – An Idaho man was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 225, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported Monday.

Eric Jones, 49, was driving a Toyota Corolla north on the highway at about 9:40 a.m. June 9 when his vehicle crossed the center line near mile marker 35. It went into the southbound travel lane, ran off the roadway and struck a fence.

Jones was declared dead on the scene.

The investigation is being handled by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Elko Traffic Division.

0 comments
0
0
0
7
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News