Idaho man killed in crash on Mountain City Highway

ELKO – An Idaho man was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 225, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported Monday.

Eric Jones, 49, was driving a Toyota Corolla north on the highway at about 9:40 a.m. June 9 when his vehicle crossed the center line near mile marker 35. It went into the southbound travel lane, ran off the roadway and struck a fence.