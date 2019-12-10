Identifying Elko's community assets

ELKO -- County residents still have time to participate in an online survey of "community assets."
Economic specialists from the University of Nevada, Reno recently met with a group of Elko County residents to present initial socio-economic reports and identify community assets that residents recognize as helpful to the growth of the region.
At the November Elko County Commission meeting, the Nevada Economic Assessment Project, or NEAP, provided Elko County baseline economic data. In this second phase, the team gathers local input in order to identify the community’s desired assets.
“This is simply a snapshot of the assets that the community has identified as good,” says Marlene Rebori, with UNR Cooperative Extension. “It is a process that helps a community identify desired outcomes as well as gaps in services, which is useful in setting community goals.”
Elko County staff and representatives participated in the asset mapping and provided input. Rebori encouraged county residents to participate in an online survey to further identify desired assets.
“With public participation, this effort can help your county to identify who we are, what you want to market, and where you might want to grow,” said Rebori.
The online survey for each Elko County’s residents to participate is available on the Internet at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LPPKWSC. The survey will be open through March 16, 2020. Each participant will remain anonymous.
Upon completion of the Elko County Economic Assessment, the NEAP Team will return to present the completed report to the Elko County Commission.
NEAP is led by the University of Reno Extension and the University Center for Economic Development, with contributions from the University of Nevada College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, the Nevada Association of Counties, and U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development.