Identifying Elko's community assets

ELKO -- County residents still have time to participate in an online survey of "community assets."

Economic specialists from the University of Nevada, Reno recently met with a group of Elko County residents to present initial socio-economic reports and identify community assets that residents recognize as helpful to the growth of the region.

At the November Elko County Commission meeting, the Nevada Economic Assessment Project, or NEAP, provided Elko County baseline economic data. In this second phase, the team gathers local input in order to identify the community’s desired assets.

“This is simply a snapshot of the assets that the community has identified as good,” says Marlene Rebori, with UNR Cooperative Extension. “It is a process that helps a community identify desired outcomes as well as gaps in services, which is useful in setting community goals.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elko County staff and representatives participated in the asset mapping and provided input. Rebori encouraged county residents to participate in an online survey to further identify desired assets.

“With public participation, this effort can help your county to identify who we are, what you want to market, and where you might want to grow,” said Rebori.