ELKO – Elko’s IFA store is celebrating the franchise's 100th anniversary on April 15 with prizes, activities, food and sales.

Located at 390 30th St., Intermountain Farmers Association has served the Elko area since opening on Dec. 10, 1979, joining the Utah-based cooperative that includes a store in Las Vegas, 18 stores in Utah and one each in Colorado, Idaho and New Mexico.

“We are excited about turning 100 years old,” said Katie Dodge, Elko IFA office manager. “The reason we are here is because of our loyal customers.”

The celebration includes free food, a list of giveaway prizes via online and in-store drawings, and activities including a workshop hosted by IFA’s nursery expert on tree planting.

Among the prizes are a Priefert Round Pen valued at $2,500, a Harvest Right Medium Black Freeze Dryer, Georgia Boots, IFA Co-Op Advantage Gate, Camp Chef Explorer 2-burner stove, gift cards, Victor dog or cat food, IFA 4Plus Fertilizer program and a variety of lawn and garden products and tools, clothing and footwear, and poultry and livestock feed.

Free Brough Beef hot dogs will be served by the Elko County Young Farmers and Ranchers at the store between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Check your circulars,” Dodge said. “There are great prices that give a nod to our 1923 founding.”

IFA staff and customer Staff and a customer gather at the check-out area at the Elko IFA on April 4.

The store prides itself on quality customer service. Staff provides “expert answers” to customer’s questions and they will load feed, fertilizer and fencing after purchase.

“Because of the customer we exist and hope to be around for the next 100 years,” Dodge said.

When IFA opened 43 years ago it was on the way out of town on old Highway 40 and it was “off the beaten path,” for a reason.

“The property was purchased at this location at the time because it was near the railroad tracks and it was thought it could be an advantage for hauling feed via the railroad,” Dodge explained.

“We hear customers say all the time that they had no idea the store was here,” she added. “Turn right at Gallagher Ford and we are at the end of the road.”

Since it was established, IFA has remained about the same size as when it opened and currently employs 15 people.

In 2012, a major remodel of the store saw the removal of the tire shop that cleared the area to stock dog food, chicken feed, electric fencing and more.

IFA scarves and handbags A wide range of colorful scarves and handbags are displayed at the Elko IFA store on April 4.

Over the years, IFA, a member-owned cooperative, became the go-to for local ranchers, livestock owners and home gardeners alike.

Customers who are ag producers can become members of IFA after a certain cumulative purchase level, and the definition of an ag producer “is pretty broad.”

“Raising a garden, fruit trees, chickens, or differing types of livestock all qualify,” Dodge said. “We are fortunate to serve a loyal base of customers which include ranchers from all over Elko County.”

Specialized fertilizer and locally milled feed are featured at all IFA stores.

IFA baby chicks Baby chicks -- a popular feature for children -- eat from a trough at Elko's IFA on April 4.

The store sells a formula designed just for Elko County gardeners and was developed using soil tests from several areas within the county.

“Our 4-step fertilizer program is key to having the most beautiful lawn and a big hit with homeowners,” Dodge said.

For livestock feed for horse, cattle, sheep, hogs, chickens and rabbits, “nutritionists known and respected throughout the industry have worked very hard producing our formulas.”

Youth programs such as 4-H and FFA benefit from IFA's “young producers” program that grants a discount on livestock feed to those involved in a project.

“We support kids with help and knowledge throughout the year with their projects and have been longtime buyers at the Ruby Mountain FFA sale and the Elko County Fair as a way to give back to the families that have supported us,” Dodge added.

IFA has something for everyone, including work wear for both ranchers and miners, and serves as a facilitator for the Nevada Gold Mines safety boot program.

In addition to having a large selection of gifts and western fashions for the entire family, children like visiting IFA to see the baby chicks and ducks that are shipped in for sale.

“We have families visit the store just to see the chicks,” Dodge said. “There is big-time disappointment for some kids when they find out we don’t have chicks year-round.”

Pullets have become a popular item among customers, many of whom decided to raise chickens for eggs starting in 2020 during the pandemic. Interest has grown due to recent price increases, Dodge observed.

Elko Intermountain Farmers Association store Elko's Intermountain Farmers Association store that was established 43 years ago is preparing to celebrate the franchise's 100 year anniversar…

“The price of eggs has everyone considering raising their own again. For those who have tried home-grown eggs, the ones you buy in the store are really a poor substitute,” she said.

IFA has created “tight” formulas that are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids for laying hens, and staff can assist first-time chicken owners with products they will need to be successful. "We are also here to support the people who have ‘been there and done that.’”

IFA also stocks supplies for beekeepers and can order bees for those who want to produce homemade honey. The due date to order bees is April 14.

Gardeners have access to a greenhouse that is filled every spring with annuals, perennials and vegetable starts. Fruit trees, evergreens, shade trees and hydrangea, roses and ornamental shrubs are “quality plants that will thrive in the Elko area,” Dodge said.

IFA has maintained community involvement over the years with a booth at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, supported home-based producers and offered various workshops for young producers learning about feed for their show animals.

“We were thrilled to be the first to support the Elko Farmer’s Market when they started,” Dodge said. “We allowed them to use our parking lot on Saturday mornings before they moved behind the Elko Area Chamber for the shade. IFA still serves as a meeting place for people to pick up their locally raised beef and produce.”

Each year, the annual IFA Customer Appreciation Day is “our way to say thank you for your business,” and customers are served steaks for lunch and offered the deepest discounts of the year.

IFA invites the community to join them and mark their centennial with food, fun and sales.

“It should be a great way to welcome spring after a very long winter,” Dodge said.