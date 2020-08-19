 Skip to main content
Ignite Life Chiropractic collects school supplies for needy children
Ignite Life Chiropractic collects school supplies for needy children

Ignite Life Chiropractic

Ignite Life Chiropractic collected school supplies this summer as part of Soroptimist International of Elko's Magic Supply School Bus and donated to Communities In Schools. From left, Dr. Josh Byers; Alison Byers, office manager; Lynn Terras, Soroptimist International of Elko president; Katelin Bullock, chiropractic assistant; Jeana Rea, chiropractic assistant. Kneeling in front from left, Leslie Goicoechea, program coordinator Communities In Schools; Sarah Goicoechea, executive director Communities In Schools.

ELKO – More than 600 school supplies were collected by Ignite Life Chiropractic for this year’s Magic School Supply Bus.

About 644 items were donated to Communities In Schools. It is the sixth year Ignite Life has participated in the charity drive.

“We are reminded once again what an amazing, caring & loving community we live in. Everyone’s generous donations will help those students in need during these uncertain times,” said owner Dr. Josh Byers.

For more than 30 years, Soroptimist International of Elko has organized the drive.

This year’s participating locations included Century 21, Country Financial, Edward Jones, KW Group One, and Nevada State Bank.

Items were collected between July 15 and Aug. 15.

Ignite Life’s sixth annual Kicks for Kids Shoe Drive starts Nov. 2 and runs until Nov. 30.

