Ignite Life Chiropractic collects school supplies for needy children

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – More than 600 school supplies were collected by Ignite Life Chiropractic for this year’s Magic School Supply Bus.

About 644 items were donated to Communities In Schools. It is the sixth year Ignite Life has participated in the charity drive.

“We are reminded once again what an amazing, caring & loving community we live in. Everyone’s generous donations will help those students in need during these uncertain times,” said owner Dr. Josh Byers.

For more than 30 years, Soroptimist International of Elko has organized the drive.

This year’s participating locations included Century 21, Country Financial, Edward Jones, KW Group One, and Nevada State Bank.

Items were collected between July 15 and Aug. 15.

Ignite Life’s sixth annual Kicks for Kids Shoe Drive starts Nov. 2 and runs until Nov. 30.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0