In memory of Sgt. Travis H. Maki

ELKO -- Northern NV C.O.P.S. is honored to share the memory of Sgt. Travis Maki with you today.

On Nov. 29, 1997, Sergeant Maki was killed after falling from a freeway overpass while setting out flares at a traffic accident. Maki was placing the flares at the accident on Interstate 80 when he jumped out of the way of an oncoming truck coming through the thick fog. He fell approximately 65 feet, landing headfirst, and was killed instantly.

Sergeant Maki had served with the Elko County Sheriff's Office for 10 years. He is buried in Elko County Veterans Cemetery, Elko, Nevada.

We are thankful for Sergeant Maki's life and sacrifice.

The Northern Nevada Concerns of Police Survivors is a nonprofit organization that provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families of law enforcement officers killed in the line-of-duty as determined by federal criteria.

Northern Nevada C.O.P.S. provides emotional and financial support as well as legal assistance to survivors of fallen officers.

