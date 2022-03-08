In the event of a heart attack, call 911

ELKO -- In rural Northern Nevada, the medical providers want to remind their communities to dial 911 in case of a heart attack.

“Time is muscle,” said Dr. Dan Jones. He has served the people of Elko and its surrounding areas at the Emergency Room of Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for more than 17 years. “That’s the old adage, meaning that if you’re having chest discomfort, and it’s a heart attack that’s happening, then you are basically chipping away at your heart muscle. Your heart muscle is dying; and unlike a lot of other muscles within the body, your heart muscle doesn’t replenish itself.”

The best way to get proper treatment as quickly as possible is to dial 911. “Calling dispatch allows early notification to the whole health care system,” said Chris McHan, the ambulance director for Elko County. “Once it’s determined to be a heart attack, we can have dispatch notify the ER physician who can notify the Catheterization Lab. Basically by calling 911, the patient can streamline the whole process.”

Another option that ambulance crews have is to directly activate a helicopter when needed. Jacob Dalstra, MedX AirOne’s EMS Director, said: “In Wells, where we provide the 911 service, our ground crews can activate a critical care flight team in order to get the patient to the closest facility as quickly as possible.”

If a patient walks into the ER, after having driven there, they would need to check in and wait their turn. Once admitted, the first step is an EKG. If a heart attack is happening, the Cath Lab would be activated and the patient would be taken for immediate treatment. If the EKG doesn’t show a heart attack occurring, then blood work will be done and perhaps a stress test would be scheduled.

However, if the patient were to call 911, the initial evaluations would be done en route. Aspirin would be given, nitro, oxygen and an IV started. Most ambulances also have the ability to take the EKG, saving precious time at the ER. If the doctor deems it a heart attack, the Cath Lab can be activated before the patient arrives.

The Cath Lab at NNRH is such a game changer for cardiac patients in the area. “It’s amazing that we have this resource in such a rural location. Before it was here,” Dr. Jones said, “we were giving medications that worked sometimes and sometimes didn’t work. And then, we were trying to fly you as fast as we could to Salt Lake City or Reno. The whole time your heart muscle was dying.”

With the Cath Lab in Elko, better and improved outcomes are being seen. Dr. Jones concluded by saying: “The safer route is to call the ambulance. Nobody wants to call 911, but this is why the emergency medical services exist: to make sure that medical attention is available as quickly as possible. Does the patient get to the hospital faster on their own? I don’t know. But do they get there safer? No, they don’t.”

