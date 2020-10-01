In the trenches: Internet expanding to Elko, Spring Creek customers

“We’re at the 99-yard line,” Herr told the board of directors on Sept. 23. “We have a couple of negotiations to finish up, and then we’re ready to go.”

Rather than use the trench, Herr said SafeLink opted to lay the fiber on their own.

“If we use the trench, we will not be able to be as agile as where we need to be,” Herr explained. “If we do it ourselves, we can go wherever we want to go … and we can do it in a lot faster timeline than what Southwest is able to do. They gave us as six- or seven-year timeline. We’re looking to get this done in three [years].”

In the past year, SafeLink posted a website to explore interest from both Spring Creek and Elko residents.

Although Elko County and the City of Elko agreed to waive franchise and right-of-way fees, the SCA board of directors unanimously voted down the request to waive an estimated $150,000 to $160,000 worth of permit and right-of-way fees for construction within the HOA’s boundaries on association-maintained roads.

“If we waive this, it comes back on dues for the members,” said SCA attorney Katie McConnell. “Our responsibility is to the members’ money.”