Road conditions

Snow was partly sticking to Mountain City Higway at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

 Nevada Department of Transportation

ELKO – Wintry driving conditions persisted in northeastern Nevada as a series of snowstorms continued to sweep the region over the weekend.

Snowfall for the month totals 17 inches so far, compared with an average of about six and a half inches in February.

The Nevada Department of Transportation posted adverse conditions on most local highways Sunday morning, except Interstate 80 between Elko and Halleck and east of Wells, Mountain City Highway between Elko and the Tuscarora Highway, and U.S. 93 south of Wells. Chain or snow tire restrictions were posted on the Eureka Highway.

A few crashes were reported Saturday by the highway patrol but none early Sunday.

The National Weather Service called for snow showers to end by Sunday evening but return on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to be far below normal, with wind chills of about zero degrees Sunday night and Monday.

