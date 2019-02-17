ELKO – Wintry driving conditions persisted in northeastern Nevada as a series of snowstorms continued to sweep the region over the weekend.
Snowfall for the month totals 17 inches so far, compared with an average of about six and a half inches in February.
The Nevada Department of Transportation posted adverse conditions on most local highways Sunday morning, except Interstate 80 between Elko and Halleck and east of Wells, Mountain City Highway between Elko and the Tuscarora Highway, and U.S. 93 south of Wells. Chain or snow tire restrictions were posted on the Eureka Highway.
A few crashes were reported Saturday by the highway patrol but none early Sunday.
The National Weather Service called for snow showers to end by Sunday evening but return on Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to be far below normal, with wind chills of about zero degrees Sunday night and Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.