Wednesday forecast
National Weather Service

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada faces an increasing chance of thunderstorms Wednesday evening but a red flag warning for fire danger expires at 11 a.m.

Storms that skirted the region Tuesday left a trace of rain in Elko. Halfway through August, Elko has yet to see any measurable precipitation. The total for June and July was less than a tenth of an inch.

The chance of thunderstorms Wednesday will increase from 20 to 30 percent, then decrease back to 20 percent through Thursday evening. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Clear skies are forecast for the weekend.

