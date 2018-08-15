ELKO – Northeastern Nevada faces an increasing chance of thunderstorms Wednesday evening but a red flag warning for fire danger expires at 11 a.m.
Storms that skirted the region Tuesday left a trace of rain in Elko. Halfway through August, Elko has yet to see any measurable precipitation. The total for June and July was less than a tenth of an inch.
The chance of thunderstorms Wednesday will increase from 20 to 30 percent, then decrease back to 20 percent through Thursday evening. Highs will be in the lower 90s.
Clear skies are forecast for the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.