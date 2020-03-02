Incumbents and newcomer line up for November ballot

One reason for running for re-election is some of the upcoming challenges including the new state funding formula. “There are a lot of questions with that,” Cooney said.

“If there are some downturns with regards to our funding, we need to be adjusting for the fiscal ramifications that are going to be happening,” he said. “I think that’s a very critical area that we need to be watching closely.”

Additionally, Cooney said he would like to see an increase in student achievement across all grades.

Looking back on the last four years, Cooney said much of the board’s work involved updating school district policies. Although it was “not very exciting,” it is necessary in light of legislation that affects schools statewide.

“The influence of the legislation in the classrooms is, in some instances, concerning,” Cooney said. “We lose the opportunity for any local control at one point or another, and so a lot of effort needs to be spent dealing with, or at least making individuals aware of what kind of ramifications a decision has on the school district.”

Cooney taught agriculture for 29 years at Elko and Spring Creek high schools. He was born and raised in Lovelock and graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno.