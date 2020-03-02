Incumbents and newcomer line up for November ballot

ELKO – Four candidates threw their hat into the ring on the first day of election filings on Monday.
Prospective candidates included three incumbents and one newcomer who filled out the paperwork to appear on the ballot this November.
So far, the only known race for non-judicial office is between incumbent Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger and mining safety training business owner Gary Evertsen. Both plan to file this week.
City, county, state and federal candidate filings continue until March 13.
Filing for county offices, including the Elko County School District Board of Trustees, is at the Elko County Clerk’s office. City council flings are at the City Clerk’s office at Elko City Hall.
Elko City Council
Incumbent Mandy Simons said she will run for a third term on the Elko City Council because “there’s still a lot to do.”
“I feel like the city is growing, and there are still some opportunities to facilitate that growth and make decisions that will help Elko remain an amazing place to live,” she said.
The Elko Police Department’s communication with downtown bars, “so that we are all on the same page,” has been a benefit to the City, she said.
“It’s so that overserving and underage drinking is reduced,” Simons said. “So that there’s no more glass in the corridors.”
The City also created a Code Enforcement Officer position to evaluate properties “that are a fire hazard and a blight to the community.”
Beautifying the downtown corridor and the art projects coordinated by the Arts and Culture Board in connection with the city council are other highlights during Simons’ two terms in office, she said.
Pointing to the City’s “good financial position” for several years, Simons said the council was able to complete the first phase of the Sports Complex and purchase several fire trucks.
Simons said she hopes to be reelected for what would be her last four years on the City Council before she’s termed out.
“I like serving the people and I hope they will allow me to serve the last four years,” she said.
The seat held by incumbent Robert Schmidtlein, who joined the City Council in 2012 along with Simons, is also up for election in November.
Elko County Commission
Running for the Elko County Commission District 1 seat, Clover Valley rancher Wilde Brough filed for the position being vacated by Commissioner Demar Dahl.
“I don’t take this job lightly,” Brough said. We’re going to try to do a good job. The best we can.”
Brough, a Republican, said he has been preparing himself by studying current county issues such as the Fire District, unfunded mandates and federal lands.
Incumbent Rex Steninger and challenger Gary Evertsen will run for the District 5 seat on the Board of Commissioners.
District 3 Commissioner Jon Karr also plans to file again this year.
Elko County School District Board of Trustees
Incumbent Jim Cooney filed for his second term to represent District 5 on the Elko County School District Board of Trustees.
The school board is looking at a full slate of activity coming up, including hiring a new superintendent of schools, the pay-as-you-go tax on the November ballot, and a “well-planned out” capital improvement plan.
One reason for running for re-election is some of the upcoming challenges including the new state funding formula. “There are a lot of questions with that,” Cooney said.
“If there are some downturns with regards to our funding, we need to be adjusting for the fiscal ramifications that are going to be happening,” he said. “I think that’s a very critical area that we need to be watching closely.”
Additionally, Cooney said he would like to see an increase in student achievement across all grades.
Looking back on the last four years, Cooney said much of the board’s work involved updating school district policies. Although it was “not very exciting,” it is necessary in light of legislation that affects schools statewide.
“The influence of the legislation in the classrooms is, in some instances, concerning,” Cooney said. “We lose the opportunity for any local control at one point or another, and so a lot of effort needs to be spent dealing with, or at least making individuals aware of what kind of ramifications a decision has on the school district.”
Cooney taught agriculture for 29 years at Elko and Spring Creek high schools. He was born and raised in Lovelock and graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno.
Three other seats are up for election, including Tammie Cracraft-Dickensen for District 2, Kieth Fish for District 3, and Teresa Dastrup for District 4.
Elko TV District
For the Elko TV District, incumbent Steven Guitar said he filed for his third term for Seat D “to finish the projects we’ve started.”
In the last three years, the TV District has been incorporating new technology to transition TV signals from microwave links to fiber optic delivery.
“We are trying to keep improving the signal. We’re getting better pictures and actual true HD over the fiber, as opposed to the microwave,” Guitar said. “I want to see it through to its fruition.”
The TV District hopes to add five more channels to the Reno and Salt Lake stations through fiber optic “for people that receive our television. There’s a lot of people tired of paying $200 a month for satellite dishes. I think it’s upwards of $140 for cable.”
Guitar pointed to residents becoming reluctant to pay money for channels that they don’t watch.
“There’s a lot of people who prefer off-air now. They figure they’re wasting money and they’re getting no choices,” Guitar said. He added that he hoped the Designated Market Area boundaries could be revised to receive more Nevada-based programming, instead of having it come from Utah.
“Even though we’re out of the Reno demographics, it’s still Nevada news. There’s a lot of people that would like to get that DMA line redrawn, so we get more Reno instead of Salt Lake. We fall into the Salt Lake DMA,” Guitar said.
“I have problems with the way it’s set up, but the only thing we can do is hopefully change it,” he added.
Other seats on the ballot for the TV board in November include Donald Tanner for Seat A and Ken LeBarts for Seat E.