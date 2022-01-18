Independence Farm and Ranch sold

Outdoor Properties of Nevada has announced the sale of the huge Independence Valley Farm and Ranch in northeastern Nevada that Todd Renfrew of Outdoor Properties described as an “oasis” for cattle and wildlife.

“It’s a beautiful property,” he said.

The Pequop Conservancy sold the Independence Valley Farm and Ranch to Ruby IVFR Holdings LLC, according to the Elko County Recorder’s Office. Elko County Assessor Janet Iribarne confirmed on Jan. 18 that the sale price was $30 million.

The Independence Valley Farm and Ranch encompasses more than 47,700 deeded acres and more than 100,000 acres of U.S. Bureau of Land Management grazing allotments, five houses, three large hay barns, five cattle corrals, two handling and shipping facilities, two repair shops and a private airstrip.

Pequop Conservancy expanded the ranch 12 miles east of Wells, located in the North Pequop and Woodhill mountains and Independence Valley, with the purchase of nine other ranches, and developed water resources, Renfrew said.

“They found tons of water,” he said.

There are 8,000 acre-feet of water rights and 30 wells, some producing 2,300 gallons per minute, property details show, and more than 1,800 acres of meadow pasture flood-irrigated by Warm Springs, as well as 1,630-plus acres under pivots.

The ranch features hay farming, with 14 hay pivots, and more than 1,250 Angus cattle, and wildlife that includes elk and antelope herds. Renfrew said that when Pequop Conservancy acquired the ranch there were 12 elk on the north side of Interstate 80 and 35 on the south side.

“Now there are 400,” he said, attributing the herd growth to the habitat created and the solar wells.

The ranch also has potential for oil, gas, and geothermal development, according to Renfrew.

The ranch borders the Long Canyon gold mine operated by Nevada Gold Mines to the east, and the historic Winecup Gamble Ranch borders the northern edge. The Mustang Monument wild horse ranch is at the southern border.

The original ranch was homesteaded in the 1880s by James A. Ralph in Independence Valley and the Pequop Mountains and was called the JAR Ranch. The cabin where the Ralph family, including seven children, lived is still on the ranch at Ralph’s Warm Springs, according to the real estate details.

Independence Valley Farm and Ranch sold in the fall of 2021, but Renfrew said the new owners weren’t ready for the announcement then.

Renfrew also said in a phone interview that the Lawson Ranch in Elko County that was once owned by the late Bing Crosby is back on the market. Crosby, a famous singer and actor especially known for “White Christmas,” was honorary mayor of Elko.

The Lawson Ranch more than 40 miles north of Elko was listed in 2019. The current listing says price is available upon request. The 2019 listing price was $7.28 million.

The Lawson Ranch has nearly 3,000 deeded acres, a private airstrip and hangar, a nearly 5,000-square-foot main house and three additional houses, as wells as barns. At the time of the 2019 listing, Renfrew said the main house had been remodeled as a bed and breakfast.

Renfrew also said on Jan. 13 that he has a listing for the 3,197-acre Ruby Mountain Ranch in Spring Creek. The listing is for $5.2 million.

California Outdoor Properties Inc. and Outdoor Properties of Nevada are based in Vacaville, California.

