Independent Americans file for state, national seats

ELKO – It’s election time again and the Independent American Party is fielding several candidates, including Janine Hansen of Elko for the District 2 House seat currently held by Republican Rep. Mark Amodei.

“Voters are tired of being betrayed by the twin parties,” stated Hansen, who is the new state chairman of the party. “Republicans passed the largest tax increase in Nevada history and blocked parental notification for a minor child seeking an abortion … Democrats tried to steal our inalienable right to keep and bear arms with unconstitutional red flag laws and opened our state to more illegal immigration. We are tired of the betrayal by Republicans and Democrats.

“Our Party stands on principle and campaigns on issues. It’s not about us, it’s about our children and grandchildren. Our candidates carry our message of generational liberty,” she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Independent American Party is the third largest party in Nevada with more than 71,335 registered voters. The party’s candidates will appear on the November 2020 general election ballot.

Kamau Bakari of Las Vegas, who is running for Congressional Dist. 1, said, “I am running for Congress because of political correctness and runaway growth of the government, in that order.”