ELKO – Infectious diseases are on the decline in the Elko area after a rough winter.

A triple threat from three diseases hit in December, when Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital admitted 23 patients with the flu, 18 with RSV and 14 with Covid.

The numbers were still rising in January when CEO Steve Simpson reported cases to the Elko County Board of Health, but his latest update was much brighter. In mid-April there were only two Covid hospitalizations and none for flu or RSV.

“We are very grateful that Covid numbers did not reach the triple digits that they did in the fall of 2021, and we are happy to see all three illnesses declining,” Simpson told the board.

He said there was a small spike of Covid in February and a small spike of RSV in March.

Tracking Covid cases as opposed to hospitalizations is difficult now that most people are using home-testing kits, explained Dr. Bryce Putnam, chairman of the health board.

“Anecdotally I have seen and heard people testing because they reach out to me for services,” he said. “The good news with all of this is we’re trying to prevent the hospitalizations.”

Deaths have also steeply declined. There have been two confirmed Covid-related deaths in Elko County so far this year, according to the state health department. Over the three years prior to that there were 150.

Former Gov. Steve Sisolak officially declared an end to the Covid emergency in May 2022.