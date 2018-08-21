BATTLE MOUNTAIN — Two Battle Mountain volunteer firefighters are receiving medical care for injuries sustained in a fire that started after a helicopter crash Saturday in Lander County.
Bart Negro and Damon Spring are being treated in a hospital burn center.
Negro has second- and third-degree burns on 33 percent of his body and Spring has second- and third-degree burns on 14 percent of his body.
“Please continue to keep both of these firefighters in your thoughts and prayers and thank you all for your continued support for the firefighters and families,” said Lander County Manager Keith Westengard.
He said information about the incident will be provided to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesday during a community meeting at Battle Mountain High School.
A “go-fund me page” has been set up for Damon Spring by his friends and family to help him with his road to recovery.
The firefighters were injured Saturday when a fire 15 miles north of Battle Mountain burned over their engine. The fire started shortly after a Nevada Department of Wildlife helicopter crashed while on a wildlife survey.
The Sheep Creek Fire has burned 57,417 acres and was listed Tuesday as 50 percent contained.
Communication towers and transmission lines, private land and structures, sage grouse habitat and mule deer winter range are threatened by the blaze. A total of 169 personnel were on the scene.
The three people in Saturday’s helicopter crash were in good condition. The contract helicopter carrying a pilot and two NDOW biologists crashed at about 2 p.m. The pilot and one of the biologists had minor injuries and the other biologist had injuries to their neck and back.
A wildfire started shortly after the crash, and crews from the Battle Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management responded.
Anyone who wants to send a card or note to the firefighters, for support of a speedy recovery, can mail them to Lander County c/o HR, 50 State Route 305, Battle Mountain, NV 89820.
Thank you to these gentlemen and to all firefighters for the work you do, the risks you take and for helping conserve our natural environment and private property. Everyone is grateful.
