 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Injury accidents on 2 northeastern Nevada highways

  • 0
Interstate 80

Interstate 80 at Emigrant Pass, as seen from a traffic camera around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

 NDOT

ELKO – Two vehicle crashes with injuries were reported Wednesday evening as blowing snow fell in northeastern Nevada.

One crash was on Mountain City Highway at 4:20 p.m. and the other was Interstate 80 in Eureka County about 20 miles west of Carlin at 4:45 p.m., according to Nevada State Police.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions on Lamoille and most other highways in Elko County. Chains or snow tires were required on Emigrant Pass and Secret Pass.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the Elko area late Wednesday afternoon. One to three inches of new snow were expected by 9 p.m.

The chance of snow showers resumes Thursday through Friday as high temperatures remain below freezing.

For current road conditions log on to nvroads.com or call 511.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

Dec. 10 Desirae Leinger and Jonathon Timmons, married June 11, 2020

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News