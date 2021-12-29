Injury accidents on 2 northeastern Nevada highways

ELKO – Two vehicle crashes with injuries were reported Wednesday evening as blowing snow fell in northeastern Nevada.

One crash was on Mountain City Highway at 4:20 p.m. and the other was Interstate 80 in Eureka County about 20 miles west of Carlin at 4:45 p.m., according to Nevada State Police.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions on Lamoille and most other highways in Elko County. Chains or snow tires were required on Emigrant Pass and Secret Pass.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the Elko area late Wednesday afternoon. One to three inches of new snow were expected by 9 p.m.

The chance of snow showers resumes Thursday through Friday as high temperatures remain below freezing.

For current road conditions log on to nvroads.com or call 511.

