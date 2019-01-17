ELKO – Another crash on U.S. Highway 93 has resulted in injuries.
The Nevada Highway Patrol reported a crash at about 3:15 p.m. south of Wells. Motorists in the area were advised of possible travel delays.
Details were unavailable but scanner reports indicated two semis were involved.
National Weather Service radar indicated thunderstorm activity in the area at the time of the crash.
Another injury accident was reported on Interstate 80 at about 4 p.m.
Delays were possible at the crash site in the eastbound lane about 10 miles west of Elko, according to the NHP.
Thursday’s crash on U.S. 93 was the third major accident on the highway in Elko County in less than a week.
A Canadian woman was killed on the highway Saturday morning when the vehicle she was riding in struck a pickup hauling a horse trailer while attempting to pass in heavy fog.
Five vehicles crashed last Friday morning south of Wells. A pickup hauling a camper trailer overturned on the icy roadway and was struck by a semi transporting onions. Three other vehicles crashed when they came upon the scene in the fog. No one was injured.
