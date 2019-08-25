ELKO -- A crash with injuries delayed travel on Mountain City Highway north of Elko early Sunday morning.
The crash occurred at about 7 a.m. at mile marker 82.
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the vehicle was driving north when the crash occurred near the Charleston exit.
The Nevada Department of Transportation estimated that traffic would be clear by 12:30 p.m.
