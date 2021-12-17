International restaurant opens at Elko's airport

ELKO – Food is essential to the human connection. It is a common thought that food is more enjoyable when shared with someone else. At Elko’s newest restaurant, diners will savor the basic human experiences like eating and laughing … maybe even dancing!

The I Don’t Know Deli opened Dec. 15 at the Elko Regional Airport.

The name “I Don’t Know Deli” comes from the usual response when a group is deciding to go somewhere to eat. “I don’t know,” they often say.

The restaurant is going to serve a cornucopia of international foods, the likes many have never tasted.

“There will be empanadas from Peru, pupusas from El Salvador and gumbo from Louisiana,” said owner Fernando Vargas, former executive director of the Boys and Girls Club. “We are going to have Persian food – kibbehs (made from ground beef.) We are going to have cochinita, pork roasted in banana leaves with ancient Mayan spices. That’s a recipe from my grandmother.”

Part of the reason for the eclectic nature of the menu is because Vargas has traveled extensively.

“I’ve been to 60 countries,” he said.

Vargas was ready to move after retirement from the Boys and Girls Club. He was going to relocate in Louisiana, but, after a visit and a chance experience at a quaint little local restaurant, he changed his mind.

“Sometimes you go to a restaurant and you don’t feel like you belong there,” said Engracia Gamino, co-partner in the business. “We want everyone who comes here to feel like they belong to this place. We want to give the best of us to all the community.”

“The idea is that we don’t just want to sell food,” Vargas said. “We would like our guests to build a memory.”

Manuela Mendivo is the head cook at the restaurant.

I like cooking everything, said Mendivo.

Besides a regular menu, the restaurant will be available for events.

In keeping with the international theme, Vargas and Gamino are planning on hosting "180 Days Around the World” starting in March.

“We are going to feature dishes from different parts of the world,” Vargas said. “You will get a free ‘passport.’ If you have a Tuscan soup, you will get a stamp for Italy. Once you have been in different regions, maybe 20, you get a free meal.”

The restaurant will also serve standard faire like burgers and specialty sandwiches.

“If they order a Philly steak cheese it is going to be like it was made in Philadelphia,” Vargas said. “We are going to have Chinese, but not your typical Chinese food.”

“We will also serve alligator nuggets,” Gamino said.

“We want this to be the place where they take their significant other or guests,” Vargas said.

During the grand opening Wednesday evening, the tables were draped in cloth as candles burned at each brightly.

“Everybody who comes here is welcomed by a staff member,” Vargas said. “The best advertisement we will have is the customers who come here. Every meal is going to have a little story. There will be a little card telling what it is.”

Gamino said they also plan to accommodate clubs and groups for their meetings. Take-out meals will be available.

With international music, a full bar and other cultural flairs, the eating experience at I Don’t Know Deli will be special.

“We are going to have music from the different parts of the world,” Vargas said. “It’s a cultural restaurant. For people who cannot go out to see the world, we can bring the world to them.”

“It’s awesome food,” said Elko Fire Chief Matt Griego during the grand opening. “I had the pozole and Mexican style coffee."

Hours are from 5:30 a.m. to about 9 p.m. Call 340-4653 for more information.

--

Eating Out in Elko:

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.