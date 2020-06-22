Investigator involved in rollover accident

Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ELKO — On June 20, 2020 at approximately 0300, an off-duty Elko County Sheriff’s Office investigator was involved in a single vehicle rollover accident.

The investigator was driving his unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicle when the accident occurred near the roundabout on State Route 227 in Spring Creek.

The Investigator was transported via air ambulance to Utah for medical treatment. The Nevada Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Nevada Highway Patrol at (775) 753-1111.