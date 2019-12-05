It’s time for the startup of the new Legacy Fund.

The Newmont Legacy Fund, which started in the fall of 2010, was a hugely successful employee contribution and company matching social investment program which has given over $21 million to organizations and projects across northern Nevada over the past nine years.

Newmont Goldcorp and Barrick Gold Corp. joined their Nevada operations to launch Nevada Gold Mines on July 1, and since then there has been a lot to work on – including planning the social investment programs for the new joint venture company.

Rebecca Darling, head of communities and corporate affairs for Nevada Gold Mines, said the new company is carrying on the tradition of a strong investment in the community. The new Nevada Gold Mines Legacy Fund will be modeled closely after the Newmont Legacy Fund. And Nevada Gold Mines’ other social investment programs are also modeled after the programs which Newmont and Barrick had, with some adjustments to make the programs even better.

“With mining gold or building mines or geology or any of those things the joint venture does, the coolest part is that we get to take the best of Newmont, the best of Barrick, and bring it together. So the last several months what my team has been doing in the social investment and community engagement space is look at what the legacy Newmont folks did and the legacy Barrick folks did, and say, ‘Well, that was great, let’s keep that, this was great, let’s keep this, and this could have been better – how do we make it better going forward?’”

Nevada Gold Mines is also committed to making sure there is a smooth transition as the new social investment programs get started.

Nevada Gold Mines will have three tiers of social investment programs. Tier one is strategic partnerships. Tier two looks to being a good and active neighbor in the communities with social investments being decided by site-based workforce committees. Tier three is the Nevada Gold Mines Legacy Fund.

Darling said they are still working out some of the details of these programs, but they are just about ready to get the programs rolling as the new year approaches.

Tier three: The Legacy Fund

Darling joined Barrick as the director of corporate social responsibility a year ago after more than 15 years of experience in social development and environmental policy work, and when she saw what was being accomplished with the Newmont Legacy Fund, she was impressed.

“I’ve done this kind of work all over the world,” Darling said, “and looked at and read about and studied legacy funds, endowment funds, and the Legacy Fund Newmont started is one of the best I’ve ever seen. It’s very thoughtful.”

One key that made the Newmont Legacy Fund the best, Darling said, is it had a vision for the future. It set up an endowment fund to be used years down the road.

When employees made contributions to certain local social services, wellness and community development organizations, the matching money from Newmont also went to those organizations. When employees made contributions to other organizations, such as, for example, their alma mater in another state, then the matching contribution from Newmont went into the endowment fund.

The endowment fund was set up because mining, although it will be here for many years, will not be a forever business in this area.

“That endowment fund will grow until this region starts to transition from being largely a mining economy,” Darling said. “So when it transitions into whatever’s next, in many decades when the mines begin to close, there will be money there to support that reimagining.”

This past year there was $2.9 million in the endowment fund set up by the Newmont Legacy Fund. That endowment fund will continue to be held by Newmont Goldcorp. It will grow through investment, and money from the fund will be available for distribution to northern Nevada organizations in the future.

The Nevada Gold Mines Legacy Fund will set up a new endowment fund, which will accumulate money for future use.

Darling said the Nevada Gold Mines Legacy Fund board will decide on guidelines for the future administration of the NGM endowment fund.

“At the moment there is no governance around the Newmont endowment,” Darling said. “That was one of the things they hadn’t gotten to yet. So one of our goals is to make sure there is some governance around triggers that make this money accessible when the mines start to ramp down, and how to do it.”

Employee participation

Another impressive aspect of the Newmont Legacy Fund was its high percentage of employees who participated in the giving program.

“They had upwards of 70 percent participation of employees, which is unheard of in employee giving programs,” Darling said.

The Newmont Legacy Fund participation grew over the years, and reached an unprecedented 75 percent participation in 2018. In that year the Newmont employees contributed over $1.5 million, so the total going to nonprofits with Newmont’s match was $3.1 million.

Nancy Ostler, who was the executive director of the Newmont Legacy Fund, said nationwide at companies which have charitable giving programs, an average of about 24 percent of the employees participate in the program.

Darling said the Newmont Legacy Fund had champions or ambassadors at each mine site.

“They had people at the sites who talked to employees, answered questions, showed them how to sign up, and got people excited about it,” Darling said. “We’ll still have that. We’ll have a whole PR and marketing plan around the Legacy Fund, to educate the legacy Barrick people who aren’t familiar with it, and to help people understand and know what’s going on with the Legacy Fund.”

Barrick had a “You Give, Barrick Gives” charitable giving program which was rolled out a few years before Darling arrived at the company.

“It didn’t have the oomph that the Legacy Fund had or the following or the contributions,” Darling said.

If the Legacy Fund at Nevada Gold Mines carries on the Newmont Legacy Fund’s tradition of encouraging high employee participation at all the mines, that could mean, after the NGM Legacy Fund gets rolling for a while, a substantial increase in contributions overall, since Newmont had about 3,500 employees at its Nevada mines, and Nevada Gold Mines has about 7,000 employees.

One of the features of the Newmont Legacy Fund that will continue at Nevada Gold Mines is that employees can give to nonprofits of their choice that meet set criteria. In this way, they can give to the organizations they feel most passionate about.

One of the changes in the NGM Legacy Fund is it will be more digitized, making it easier to sign up to give, since employees will be able to go online any time of the year to designate their contributions, rather than just signing up during the annual open enrollment.

“We’ll probably do a push at open enrollment, and a push when people first get hired,” Darling said. “But we’re going to try to have more touchpoints and opportunities to sign up, so there isn’t just one time a year.”

With the annual signup, Darling said, organizations knew exactly what they were going to get throughout the year. With the new Legacy Fund, the organizations will still be told at the start of the year what they will be getting that year based on employee commitments at the time, and there will be the potential for that amount to go up during the year.

The Newmont Legacy Fund provided recipient organizations checks four times a year. The NGM Legacy Fund will do direct deposits twice a year.

Potential for expansion

The Legacy Fund board will be composed of NGM employees with a view to having diversity and representation across sites and operations. Also, one community member will be added to the board. Darling said they are looking at the possibility of adding the president of the Nevada Mining Association as the board’s community member.

The reason for adding a community member to the board is because the NGM Legacy Fund could be expanded in the future to accept contributions from the wider mining community.

Darling explained that the nonprofit 501(c)(3) which was set up to run the Newmont Legacy Fund is called NMC, which can stand for either Newmont Mining Corporation or Nevada Mining Communities. The thought was that at some point, other mining companies and supply chain companies and businesses which benefit from mining in northern Nevada could be invited to join the Legacy Fund so that their employees could make contributions into the fund. The Newmont Legacy Fund did not get to that point, but Darling said the NGM Legacy Fund might consider taking this step in the future.

“We’re interested in seeing if, once we get the Legacy Fund set up with our 7,000 employees, does it make sense for the broader mining industry in the region to participate in this? We’ll figure that out in a couple years, but having the Mining Association president on the board can send a signal, speak to the broader industry, when and if that’s appropriate, that this fund is not just Nevada Gold Mines.”

Seeking a leader

Nevada Gold Mines is in the process of hiring a manager for the NGM Legacy Fund.

“It will be a manager level position,” Darling said. “That person will come in and lead the digitization movement, lead the marketing, lead the training of those ambassadors at sites, lead the engagement with the partner organizations, all that really great work.”

“This is an exciting opportunity,” Darling said. “There’s a strong foundation. It’s rare when you come into an organization and you’re told, ‘Hey, there’s this great foundation, but here’s an opportunity to make it better, and the license to do that.’ Often you come in and you have to kind of break down old habits, but this will be a time to take awesome groundwork and just build on it.

“So I’m hoping we find someone who’s got a lot of energy, and excitement, and some creativity, and really wants to take this thing and run. And then, once we get it set up here, look outward and say, ‘What else can we do in this region?’

“I mean, this is pretty awesome. But it’s got to be somebody that’s got some get up and go.”

The NGM Legacy Fund manager will be hired as a Nevada Gold Mines employee. At some point, Darling said, when the endowment fund reaches a certain point, this position will be employed directly by the NGM Legacy Fund 501(c)(3), independent of Nevada Gold Mines. Until that point, Nevada Gold Mines will pay the manager’s salary as a part of the company’s contribution to the endowment fund.

The transition

Newmont Goldcorp and Nevada Gold Mines are both taking steps to help make sure the transition to the new Legacy Fund is a smooth one. Following the announcement of the joint venture, Newmont Goldcorp said it would continue to match the contributions which its employees had signed up to make to the Newmont Legacy Fund through 2019, so that all the money which Newmont employees and Newmont Goldcorp pledged to give to nonprofits in 2019 – a total of $2.7 million – has continued to go to the nonprofits this year.

Since Nevada Gold Mines is still in the process of hiring a manager and setting everything up for the NGM Legacy Fund so employees can sign up, Darling said, money probably won’t begin to flow through the new Legacy Fund until the second quarter of 2020.

To ensure the regional partner organizations are not left without funding while the new Legacy Fund is being established, Nevada Gold Mines will provide the same funding the non-profit organizations will receive in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We’ll cover both the employee contribution and the match for those regional organizations, so they don’t feel the pain of the time-consuming process of getting the new Legacy Fund up and running,” Darling said.

The organizations will get that funding in the middle of 2020, since the NGM Legacy Fund will be doing twice-a-year distribution of funds.

Tier two: Workforce community investment committees

The Nevada Gold Mines workforce community investment committee program, like the Legacy Fund, is largely modeled on what Newmont was doing in the region.

Each NGM mine site will get a certain amount of money to distribute. The amount of money has not been set yet. The communities around each mine site will be able to submit requests for funding for projects and events. Each mine site will have a committee which will decide how the community investment money allocated to that site will be distributed.

Perhaps organizations in a community will ask for some funding for their Fourth of July fireworks, or for a youth sports program, or for 4-H activities.

“These are often the organizations the employees volunteer for or the sports teams or the 4-H their kids are involved with,” Darling said.

This program, Darling said, helps the employees to be more directly involved in and feel pride in the ways the company supports and benefits the communities where they live and raise their families.

Requests from Wells and Wendover will go to Long Canyon, Battle Mountain requests will go to Phoenix, Winnemucca requests will go to Turquoise Ridge, and probably Elko and Spring Creek requests will be divided up and will go to Cortez and Carlin.

“Right now,” Darling said, “we’re writing up governance around who’s going to be on the committee, how long do folks serve, how are the requests received, how are they processed, all that sort of governance.”

“With tier two,” Darling said, “we get to be active in baseball, and football, and rodeo, and fireworks, and parades, and all the day-to-day activities that makes this region a great place to live.”

Tier one – Strategic partnerships Barrick and Newmont have always provided funding for various organizations and projects in northern Nevada, and that will continue, but with more of an emphasis on partnerships, greater accountability, and a view toward sustainability.

Melissa Schultz will lead the strategic partnerships program. Barrick hired her about a year and a half ago as a corporate social responsibility specialist.

“She was the executive director of Communities in Schools for northeastern Nevada,” Darling said. “Now we’ll really be utilizing her nonprofit expertise and the knowledge of what we do here at the company, and bringing that all together for more sustainable outcomes for the communities.”

The five areas where Nevada Gold Mines will be investing funding are education, environment, economic development, health and cultural heritage. Organizations in each of those categories in this region of Nevada have established goals they work to advance, and Darling said Nevada Gold Mines will use these goals as guidelines on how and with whom to partner for the best outcomes.

“It’s not really for us as a company to say, this is what we think is important,” Darling said. “So we’re looking at things the community has produced, like the Community Health Improvement Plan. The CHIP lays out the priorities of the community in the health sphere. They’ve got a strategy and outcomes they’re trying to achieve. So rather than create our own outcomes, we look at those and say, we want to align with those. The places where we put money should move the needle on the priorities identified by the communities.

“The same with economic development. This whole region has just gone through the development of a comprehensive economic development strategy, CEDS, that establishes economic development objectives for the next five years. So how do we invest our money in economic development in ways that moves the needle on those objectives?

“The same with education. For example, the Elko County School District, we are working with them to understand their key objectives for the district, their plan for getting there and how we can invest our money in the school district to help them move the needle on those things.”

“For the environment, the priorities are invasive species management and fire prevention. Those are the things the state and the community are telling us are important to them in the environment space. So we’ll work on those things, and making sustainable progress on improvement in those areas.”

Accountability and sustainability

Darling said Nevada Gold Mines will also do more work with the organizations which request funding in order to help ensure more ongoing accountability and sustainability.

“In years past, on the Barrick side, if an organization came and said we’d like to do this great program—build a new wing on the Boys & Girls Club or something like that—we did some evaluation, for sure. We are tapped into what’s important in the community, and so we knew how these things aligned. But we didn’t really have a rigorous methodology to it, and we didn’t have a lot of accountability. We didn’t go back and say, can you do a financial reconciliation? Where is the partnership, where else are you going for funding, so the mining company or companies aren’t the only contributors? Where is the sustainability? If you’re building a new gym, how are you going to maintain the gym, other than coming back to us for upkeep?

“We didn’t do much of that. It was kind of ad hoc. So we’re moving to a much more systematic approach that provides greater accountability on our side – we need to do more work – and also accountability on the partner organization side.”

Nevada Gold Mines will talk with partner organizations about various options such as whether funding from Nevada Gold Mines might be able to help unlock funding from matching grants or from the state or federal government.

“We’ll be encouraging partner organizations to look beyond just us,” Darling said.

“And then we’ll do that greater accountability. How did it go? Did you under or over-spend?”

If for some reason a partner organization has unspent funds at the end of a project, it can communicate with Nevada Gold Mines on the best use of the remaining funds that will advance the overarching objectives of the initiative or the organization.

“Maybe they underspend, and then they say, ‘What do we do now, we’ve got $2,500 left of a $50,000 social investment.’

“The new system will enable the partner to say, for example, ‘We have $2,500 left on this Head Start program, we’d like to use it for this or that youth or early childhood development program.’

“Perfect. We don’t want it back. We just want to know where it’s going and that it’s part of the larger plan.”

Maintaining the level of support

Darling said Nevada Gold Mines will strive for partners to receive about the same amount of support as they did in the past with the combination of support from Barrick and Newmont.

“At the moment,” Darling said, “Nevada Gold Mines is getting requests that say, ‘Well, Barrick did two, and Newmont did two, and now we’re asking for four to make it whole.’”

Over time, Darling said, things may balance out somewhat if the Legacy Fund giving goes way up because there are 7,000 employees participating instead of 3,500. In the meantime, Nevada Gold Mines will work on making things right for the local organizations.

A great place to be

There are a lot of ways Nevada Gold Mines will be working with employees and with organizations throughout northern Nevada to enhance communities now and for years to come.

“It’s exciting, it’s really good,” Darling said. “The DNA of Barrick and the DNA of Newmont is to be really active in the community, engage, invest, partner. So that part isn’t new to any of us. This is really just—how do we take this opportunity to say, let’s do it better. And so that’s what it’s really about.

“When I was a consultant, I worked with companies where you’re actually trying to educate the company on why it’s important to do this. That part, we don’t need to do. That part is done. Everybody understands that part. It’s just how do we do it better. So that’s a great place to be.”

