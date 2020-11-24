 Skip to main content
Iron Woman: Mining services and more
Iron Woman: Mining services and more

Iron Woman Mining Services

From left: Stephanie Young, Larry Young, Carl Crews (vice president of mining services), Jim Allred (senior mine operations manager), Larinda Allred, Elko Area Chamber CEO Billie Crapo, and Leena Khoury.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Founded as a Native American-owned company in 1999, Iron Woman is an employee-owned general civil contractor with more than 280 employees, 15 crews, and more than 300 pieces of rolling equipment, including trucks, trailers and yellow iron.

Working closely with private, municipal, state and federal agencies, Iron Woman has successfully delivered more than $500 million in mining, utility, heavy civil, environmental, and construction-transportation projects throughout Colorado and much of the United States.

The Iron Woman family of companies is comprised of multiple brands designed to meet the myriad needs of customers and clients, including:

-- Iron Woman Construction & Environmental Services LLC

-- Iron Woman Mining Services LLC

-- QP Services LLC

-- Elevated Disinfection & Restoration Services, LLC

Iron Woman Mining Services is located at 559 W. Silver St., Suite 304, and can be reached at 775-934-4852.

