Is it time for a car show? City sends event plans to state's COVID-19 task force

The Gold Rush Challenge Bull Riding event’s plans include temperature screenings, masks, spread-out seating, sanitizers and volunteers to keep restrooms clean. Benavides Bucking Bulls estimated there would be 50 to 100 people from out of town, and the crowd would not be as large as the one for the recent Silver State Stampede.

In the proposal Calder submitted, he wrote that the city “respectfully requests approval of an outdoor event, specifically a car show on Sept. 11, 12 and 13 in accordance with Directive 021.” He said the show would be limited to 250 entry vehicles spread out over more than one acre of outdoor space, and vehicles would be parked in 10 separate areas within Elko City Park, the Elko Convention Center and Elko Conference Center areas.

Councilman Chip Stone had suggested in the meeting that the city show how spread out the show would be and use math to prove there wouldn’t be more than 50 people in an area.

Each area will contain up to 25 cars and event staff will monitor each area to be sure there are no more than 50 at one time, Calder wrote. He said there will be no bar tops or bar seating and any seating/standing areas will be limited to 50 at one time.