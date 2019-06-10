ELKO – Plant that garden, says the National Weather Service.
The agency has defined the local growing season for northern and central Nevada as June 1 through Sept. 10, based on the past 10 years of climate data.
The National Gardening Association is slightly less generous. The group lists Elko’s growing season as June 9 through Sept. 10.
The designation does not mean cold temperatures are impossible.
“During this time period, Frost or Freeze warnings will be issued when conditions warrant,” stated the weather service.
Elko’s low dropped to 34 degrees Saturday morning. The last time it fell below freezing was May 3.
Even a hard freeze is possible this time of year. The cold temperature record for June 9 in Elko is 26 degrees, set in both 2002 and 1950.
Last June, Elko’s low dipped to 36 degrees on the 10th and 11th but the mercury stayed above freezing for the entire month.
Elko’s forecast this week calls for highs climbing into the 80s, peaking at 88 on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny but there is a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.
