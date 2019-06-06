ELKO – A few days of warm, dry weather does not mean summer has arrived in Elko County.
Showers, thunderstorms and much cooler temperatures are coming as the weekend approaches, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the county.
“Main threats from thunderstorms will be pea-sized hail and wind gusts to 50 mph,” cautioned the National Weather Service. “Some of the storms may be strong to severe, especially over portions of eastern Elko County. In this location, storms could be long-lived with dime to nickel sized hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.”
This location includes Montello and West Wendover.
Strong winds will be possible in Humboldt, Elko, and northern Lander/Eureka counties on Friday as well. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 may have gusts of 40 to 45 mph. Blowing dust could limit visibility to three miles or less.
High temperatures in the mid-80s will be replaced Friday and Saturday with highs that are 20 degrees cooler.
“Low temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday mornings may fall near to below freezing in many valleys and frost or freeze advisory or warnings are likely to be issued,” stated the weather service. “If you have plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures, please make sure they are covered or brought inside during the weekend.”
Temperatures will quickly rebound, however, climbing back into the 70s on Sunday and 80s or higher next week.
Summer officially begins on June 21.
