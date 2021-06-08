J4NG program helps West Wendover senior find career in mining industry

“It helps those students overcome those barriers by being an extra support system, a role model, a teacher. Sometimes we almost have to be a parent with them and to help them graduate,” she continued.

“We want to give them the tools to be successful after high school,” she said.

J4NG aims to transition students from the classroom to the workforce to support Nevada’s many growing industries. Perez said the program also focuses on community service and elementary outreach.

Navarro joined during his junior year when he was concerned about his direction after high school and credited Perez for getting him started with scholarship and financial aid applications.

“I was scared. I didn’t know what I would do after high school, but after going to J4NG, she gave me my opportunities and told me my choices,” he recalled. “Now I’m going to GBC, and I got the MTC Scholarship. She’s the reason I did it because I knew she would help me.”

For those who may have doubts about college or career options, Navarro said high schoolers should start gathering information during their sophomore or junior years.

Navarro said he was motivated to join and stay in the program to enter “the mining industry and make something out of it.”