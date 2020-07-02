Jackpot has chance for cannabis dispensary

The chief executive officer of Thrive Cannabis Marketplace, Mitch Britten, said he would be “very happy” to talk with the county’s legal team. He said Strive already operates two of the six licenses it holds in Nevada. According to its website, Thrive has facilities in Las Vegas and Reno.

David Poole of Stateline Liquors in Jackpot told commissioners he is interested in a license for a dispensary. He said Scott Matthews of 420ville, a company out of Oregon, has offered him a chance to buy into that company to open one in Jackpot.

He said Thursday in a telephone interview that he has been hearing from people all day who were surprised Thrive was interested in coming to Jackpot. He said the “whole town wants local owners.”

Hannah Roberts, a real estate agent with Bottari and representing 420ville, also told commissioners Wednesday that the community was behind a locally owned dispensary.

Commissioner Rex Steninger said he supports a marijuana dispensary as he has done when the question has come before the county in the past, but he said he didn’t “want to hold them hostage at a $500,000 bond. It might be a deal breaker for whatever company wants to come here.”

Andreozzi said he was “not stuck on a number” but wanted a bond.