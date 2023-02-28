ELKO -- The City of Elko welcomed new Fire Chief James Johnston who was sworn in Tuesday.

The Elko native took the oath of office in front of Mayor Reece Keener and the Elko City Council Tuesday evening with his family in attendance, after the City Council unanimously approved the appointment.

Johnston, who has served as a firefighter for more than 20 years in Elko, briefly spoke to the City Council and audience.

“Mr. Mayor and members of the Council and community, it’s been an amazing experience so far. I can’t wait to work with people that have already been here, the relationships we have. I’ve said a million times, it doesn’t matter how big the engines or trucks we have, it’s the people inside them that count and the people we serve. Thank you very much.”

Johnston replaces Jack Snyder, who was appointed fire chief on Dec. 24, 2021, after the retirement of Matt Griego.

Snyder’s resignation letter was submitted to the City on Jan. 19, which stated his last day was Feb. 3.

The Council decided on Feb. 14 to appoint Johnston, after looking at options including opening the position up to internal candidates or going through a competitive recruitment process.

Council members were largely in favor of the appointment, noting Johnston successfully stepped in following Snyder’s departure.

Councilman Chip Stone, who serves as Fire Department liaison, said Johnston was “well supported by his peers.”

Councilman Giovanni Puccinelli added that after speaking to Johnston he was “impressed with his vision of the future of the department. He is a local guy with a stake in the community [and] is a firm believer in promoting from within.”

City Manager Jan Baum said she also supported the appointment, having worked with Johnston recently, and that he “seems very knowledgeable about the community.”

Former fire chief Greigo recommended Johnston to the position in a letter submitted to the City Council.

“Johnston is a highly motivated fire officer who has been very involved in the department’s education and training programs,” Griego wrote. “I am confident that Chief Johnston is the leader the City of Elko Fire Department needs to rebuild and carry it into the future.”

Growing up in Elko, Johnston graduated from Elko High School in 1993. He attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and earned his first bachelor’s degree in psychology.

A ride-along with the Henderson Fire Department for a study in a stress-related field sparked Johnston’s interest in firefighting. “I was like, ‘This is it. This what I want to do.”

He completed his psychology degree, enrolled in an EMT school in Las Vegas, and joined AMR (American Medical Response) in Las Vegas for a couple of years before returning to Elko.

A love of learning prompted Johnson to continue his education as his career in firefighting progressed. He has earned an associate's and bachelor’s degree in fire science and another associate's in paramedicine.

He furthered his education with a master’s degree in emergency management. “I’m currently in a PhD program for emergency management and fire administration,” he said.

In 2001, Johnston returned to Elko, eager to get on board with the City of Elko Fire Department.

“One of the best things was coming back to the city I grew up in and helping the people who helped me growing up. Also, being part of a smaller community where it’s a little bit more significant. You feel like you’re part of something that’s special in a smaller town, in my opinion.”

“It’s a little bit difficult to get on the Fire Department here more than a bigger city because there’s not very many openings in Elko,” he said.

His love of firefighting kept him “riding the engines” and taking on various jobs within the department before becoming Deputy Fire Chief after Snyder’s appointment.

“I’ve been in every position on the line except Fire Marshal in the department. That’s kind of cool coming up from the very bottom to fire chief, which hasn’t happened for a while,” Johnston said.

Having been raised in Elko and advancing through the ranks, Johnston said he has observed the Elko Fire Department having a “unique culture.”

“I think each fire department has their own culture and ours is unique to our area,” he explained. “There’s a lot of different influences and people who value different things.”

“It’s good to understand that culture and understand what’s expected of you from the City Council, the community, the people you work with,” he continued.

Johnston said as Fire Chief he has a “really good core group now” of career and volunteer firefighters and is planning to get the department back to the “basic fundamentals of firefighting and doing things from the ground up that we’ve been lacking in years past.”

“It’s hitting the reset button, going back and doing things right. Starting from square one and building from that point forward,” he said. “Focusing on the core fundamentals that we’ve either been lacking or still haven’t been as sharp they should be.”

“I’m looking forward to doing that for both volunteer and career, and we have some amazing people that volunteer in the community and it’s awesome to see their commitment and their abilities used for our community,” Johnston said.

Additionally, Johnston serves on the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital Board and is an elder at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

“I love the community. It’s been my home for a long time and it’s cool to be here,” he said.

Johnston, whose father Jim Johnston served as an Elko police officer and Elko County Sheriff between 1979 and 1981, said his family was excited for him to start the new position.

“He’s very excited, and my wife and kids are very excited,” he said.

The promotion is an “honor” for Johnston, who is anxious to step into the new leadership role.

“I’m very honored to serve our community and lead the fire department,” he said. “It’s going to be a learning experience at first, and I’m excited to be in that role.”