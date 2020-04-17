Jenkins drive-thru fundraiser planned Saturday in Elko

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – A drive-thru fundraiser is scheduled Saturday for the family of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, sponsored by the Quality Inn.

“Let’s show the Jenkins family some love. From your family to theirs,” said an announcement posted on Facebook.

The community event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites, 3320 E. Idaho St.

The motel will accept donations, including cash, but no food items or other perishables.

“Paint a picture, make a homemade greeting card, a gift certificate for a free haircut, knit something,” said the announcement.

Due to coronavirus restrictions all donations will be quarantined for seven days before being given to the Jenkins family.

The motel is offering six free rolls of toilet paper with every donation, while supplies last.

Jenkins was killed March 27 while stopping to help a motorist on U.S. Highway 93 in White Pine County.

For more information on the fundraiser call 775-777-8000.