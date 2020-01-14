Jerritt Canyon celebrates completion of new water treatment plant

The reverse osmosis system currently has an operating pressure of about 500 to 600 pounds per square inch under normal temperature conditions. All the skid feed piping used are duplex 2205 stainless steel in order to handle the high pressure up to an operating pressure of 800 psi. All the permeate pipelines are 316L stainless steel.

“After the reverse osmosis, the water goes to an ion exchange system to help polish any excess mercury. Historically, water from the mill had high mercury levels, but mercury is now being captured upfront in the milling process, so mercury levels have gone down drastically,” Tinkorang said.

The treated water is then pumped into the finished water tank and finally conveyed into injection wells which are approximately 1,200 feet deep so the purified water goes back into the aquifer.

Drinking water can have total dissolved solids of about 500 parts per million. Some jurisdictions allow as high as 1,000 ppm. The water coming into the Jerritt Canyon water treatment plant from the reservoir, Tinkorang said, has total dissolved solids of about 20,000 to 30,000 ppm. After the water has gone through the entire treatment process, it has total dissolved solids of less than 500 ppm.