ELKO – Former Elko City Councilman Jim Conner is retiring after 35 years with Elko County, including as a district court bailiff, and his boss Elko District Judge Al Kacin had good things to say about him.
“He was a gentleman, but he could be forceful when needed,” he said of Conner’s bailiff work.
“Jurors absolutely love him,” the judge told Elko County Commissioners at their Aug. 7 meeting, where they presented Conner with a plaque in recognition of his time with the county. Kacin said Conner also worked well with attorneys and litigants in the courtroom.
“Without Jim providing order for the court over the years, we could not provide the services we do,” Kacin said.
Conner began working for the county in April 1984, when he went to work for then-Sheriff Jim Miller. He later went to the county’s probation department and then to work “for a whole bunch of judges” as a court bailiff, Kacin said.
The judge said the former councilman, who served from 2001 to 2012, gave a lot to the Elko community, including starting the Nevada Day Parade in Elko in 1988 with his late wife Rose. Sara, their daughter, now helps with the parade.
Before Conner became a councilman, he served on the Elko Planning Commission from 1990 to 2001, and he also was involved in local organizations, including the Elko Jaycees.
Kacin, who presides over Department II of the Fourth Judicial District Court, said Conner may still work as a bailiff part-time, when needed. The judge hasn’t hired a new bailiff yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.