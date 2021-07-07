Jody Carper: Thrice is nice on the mic

As the Stampede kicks off Friday night, Carper’s voice will provide the audial partnership to go along with the rodeo action seen by the eyes for the third year.

“Rodeo is a sport that is really patriotic. I was just in Folsom (California) last week, and they had 8,000 people stacked in there. It was packed,” Carper said. “I broke out some jokes, making light of some of the garbage that has been going on in the country. I don’t have social media, but I bet I received 100 emails from people — telling me that they loved what I said and that somebody needed to do it. They told me that “I was their voice.”