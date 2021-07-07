Jody Carper: Thrice is nice on the mic

ELKO — Due to a terrible tragedy and the untimely death of former Silver State Stampede announcer Chad Nicholson in the spring of 2019, the rodeo was left without a voice for a brief time.
That was until Jody Carper stepped onto the scene.
Carper is not only talented, he’s giving — as stated on his website at jodycarper.com.
“Remember — compassion has no limit. Kindness has no enemy!”
In his first trip to the Stampede, he donated $3,000 of his $4,500 check to Nicholson’s wife in 2019.
During a crazy time in 2020, Carper made his second appearance in Elko — a year in which he didn’t announce many rodeos due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, he was working on President Trump’s wall — driving haul truck in a rural area called Campo, California.
Originally from Big Spring, Texas, Carper grew up around rodeos and competed in the timed events from junior high through high school — eventually earning his PRCA card.
He moved to California and qualified for the 2003 California Circuit Finals in the tie-down roping before ending his career, transitioning from the arena to the announcer’s stand.
Carper and his wife, Kelli, live in the small town of Jamul, California, which is located just 18 miles from downtown San Diego.
As the Stampede kicks off Friday night, Carper’s voice will provide the audial partnership to go along with the rodeo action seen by the eyes for the third year.
He returns to Elko with a proven track record, serving as the announcer of the National Finals Steer Roping six times and calling the action of the Ram National Circuit Finals twice.
“Rodeo is a sport that is really patriotic. I was just in Folsom (California) last week, and they had 8,000 people stacked in there. It was packed,” Carper said. “I broke out some jokes, making light of some of the garbage that has been going on in the country. I don’t have social media, but I bet I received 100 emails from people — telling me that they loved what I said and that somebody needed to do it. They told me that “I was their voice.”
Carper will be the Stampede’s voice from Friday through Sunday, with the first-two PRCA performances starting at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee beginning at 5 p.m., at Elko County Fairgrounds.