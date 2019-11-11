Joe Biden to campaign Sunday in Elko

ELKO – Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is expected to make a campaign stop Sunday in Elko.
The announcement was made by Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, during the Elko County Democratic Party's Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner on Nov. 9.
Biden, the top Democratic candidate running for president in 2020, was represented by Owens at the dinner, which included other stand-ins for candidates Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
No details about the visit had been provided by Biden’s campaign as of Monday morning.
Biden's campaign earlier announced that he would be making stops in the West including Los Angeles on Nov. 14, Portland, Oregon on Nov. 16, Las Vegas and Elko.