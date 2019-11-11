You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Joe Biden to campaign Sunday in Elko
2 comments
breaking featured

Joe Biden to campaign Sunday in Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is expected to make a campaign stop Sunday in Elko.

The announcement was made by Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, during the Elko County Democratic Party's Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner on Nov. 9.

Biden, the top Democratic candidate running for president in 2020, was represented by Owens at the dinner, which included other stand-ins for candidates Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

No details about the visit had been provided by Biden’s campaign as of Monday morning.

Biden's campaign earlier announced that he would be making stops in the West including Los Angeles on Nov. 14, Portland, Oregon on Nov. 16, Las Vegas and Elko.

Election 2020 Joe Biden

Democratic presidential former Vice President Joe Biden attends a Fire Fighter Chili and Canvass Kickoff in Concord, N.H. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

 Cheryl Senter
2 comments
4
1
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

+3
Trump tried hard to win Ukraine Biden probes, officials say
Washington

Trump tried hard to win Ukraine Biden probes, officials say

WASHINGTON — There was no hinting around, it was a straight-out trade, two key White House officials told impeachment investigators. If Ukraine's new leader wanted an Oval Office welcome from Donald Trump — and he did — he would have to open a public probe into the president's Democratic foe Joe Biden and his son.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News