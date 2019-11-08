Joe's Fishing Hole: Good fishing, from boat or shore

Make sure to thank a veteran this weekend for his or her service to our great nation. All the freedoms we enjoy are due to the sacrifices of millions of men and women throughout the 243 years we have been a country. To all of you, including my son, thank you.
It is November, right? You wouldn’t know it by the daytime highs as this weekend’s are expected to be in the mid to high 60s and cooling down to a balmy 59 degrees on Veteran’s Day Monday. Lousy hunting weather but great fishing weather, so go fish!
With this weather forecast, light winds and mostly sunny skies, this should be a great weekend to get out and fish. The nights though are below freezing. That combined with the shorter daylight hours has surface water temperatures cooling and trout have moved into shallow water.
This means that shore anglers should continue to catch as many fish as boaters. Don’t be afraid to shorten your cast as many large fish are being caught in four to six feet of water less than 20 feet from shore, especially in low light conditions.
The Ruby Mountain Fly Fishers will be having their monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the NDOW Conference Room, 60 Youth Center Road, Elko NV 89801. Jan Nemec, author of “Flyfisher’s Guide to Nevada,” guide and fly tier and designer, will be the guest speaker. The public is invited. For more information, please contact 775-934-4565.
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperatures are in the 40s though Hendricks and Penrod Arms east of the highway are frozen over. The main body of the lake is still wide open and the boat ramp is in the water at least through this weekend and fishing has been good. The backs of some of the coves on the main body of the lake have a bit of ice in the morning but are still accessible for fishing. With the warm sunny weather there is a bit of surface algae in the water. Trout fishing has been good while bass fishing is slow. Trout are cruising the shallows making shore fishing more productive. The Penrod Arm has been the popular place for anglers as it has been producing trout, perch and a few bass. However, trout are being caught in many areas, so if you have a favorite spot, try it first. Trolling from a boat with minnow imitators has been productive for trout. This is also the time of year when midges become one of the few invertebrates that are hatching, so fly rodders should enjoy some success fishing chironomid patterns. Of course, the standby wooly buggers, leech patterns, hares ears, prince nymphs and copper Johns should all work as well. One wiper or black bass 15 inches or longer may be kept. Fishing in the stream below the dam is still good. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Water temperatures are in the 40s here and the water has cleared up quite a bit. Fishing the south end of the lake for trout has picked up a bit, but the best days appear to be when it is windy or cloudy. Anglers at Coyote Cove were catching trout averaging 14 to 18 inches mid-week using worms or PowerBait. Fishing is fair to good from the main boat ramp cove up to the dam. Black leeches have worked at the south end and chironomids were working at the main boat ramp cove. Other flies to try include black, brown or wine colored wooly buggers and leaches, hares ears, prince nymphs, Carrie specials, balanced leeches and copper Johns. For spin anglers dark spinners with gold or yellow contrast colors and minnow imitating lures should all work. Bait fishermen should use very small worms on a small hook or PowerBait rolled into a bell shape and floated off of the bottom using a slip sinker. Bass fishing has slowed considerably. Fishing below the dam in the river has been good with low flows around 15 cfs and with very clear water, fishing the pools is best. One wiper or black bass 15 inches or longer may be kept.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The water level is down and the boat ramp is no longer useable. Fishing for trout has been fair to good while fishing for blue gill and bass has been slow to fair. The same presentations as at South Fork should also work well here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Very little change here as fishing continues to be fair to good for 13 to 16-inch trout that are in good body condition. The water level, while down, is in great shape for this time of year.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Water levels are low in both the south marsh and the collection ditch. Fishing the collection ditch for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. The water is low, with little flow, and very clear. This is making fishing difficult. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Weeds are dying back and shore fishing is picking up, though the best fishing is from a float tube or small boat. The lake is icing up in the mornings. Trout and bass fishing have been slow to fair. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers. For bass dark soft plastic baits with sparkles are working as are minnow type imitations.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10- to 12-inch trout and slow for small bass with some ice in the mornings. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Trout are also hitting small midge dries and emergers. The lake was stocked with approximately 500 ten-inch trout a month ago.
CAVE LAKE
No recent report on water conditions at Cave Lake other than it is dropping. Probably some ice in the mornings, but there should be open water to fish.
COMINS LAKE
Trout fishing is good with cooler surface water temperatures. Boaters are having the best luck. Much of the middle and north end of the lake is covered in unsafe ice. The north end of the lake is open for fishing, though there is ice in most areas where there are tules and cattails.
ILLIPAH
Trout fishing has picked up with anglers doing well near the inlet of the lake for both browns and rainbows. The south end of the lake is starting to ice up. Brown trout are on the move as they get ready for the spawn. The usual flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns would be your best bet, though egg patterns near the inlet may also work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
The lake level has dropped over the past few weeks and fishing is slow. There was a problem with one of the outflow valves being stuck open, but it is fixed now.
ANGEL LAKE
Angel Lake is completely frozen over and there will be no fishing reports until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
ALPINE LAKES
If Angel is iced over, expect most of the high mountain lakes to be iced over as well. There will be no fishing reports on the high mountain lakes in the Rubies or East Humboldt’s until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
STREAMS
With low flows and cold nights, fishing has slowed a bit on the streams and there is ice forming so take care when walking the shorelines. Dry fly season is pretty much over, but you can still fish dry flies including elk hair caddis, ants, beetles, and attractor flies like red or royal stimulators, royal trudes or royal coachmen on some of the warmer afternoons. Nymphs and small streamers should work as well. Soft hackles swung through runs and riffles can be very effective in the fall for browns, brookies or tiger trout where there is enough water. Fishing the tailwaters below both Wildhorse and South Fork dams has been good for reservoir sized fish though flows below South Fork Reservoir are low and anglers will have the best luck hitting the pools where larger fish have been trapped due to the low flows. As of Thursday November 7, the East Fork of the Owyhee at 23 cubic feet per second (cfs), the Bruneau River at 28 cfs, the Jarbidge River at 7 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 60 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 6.5 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt at 10 to 15 cfs, Cleve Creek at 9 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 5 cfs.