Joe's Fishing Hole: Good fishing, from boat or shore

Surface water temperatures are in the 40s though Hendricks and Penrod Arms east of the highway are frozen over. The main body of the lake is still wide open and the boat ramp is in the water at least through this weekend and fishing has been good. The backs of some of the coves on the main body of the lake have a bit of ice in the morning but are still accessible for fishing. With the warm sunny weather there is a bit of surface algae in the water. Trout fishing has been good while bass fishing is slow. Trout are cruising the shallows making shore fishing more productive. The Penrod Arm has been the popular place for anglers as it has been producing trout, perch and a few bass. However, trout are being caught in many areas, so if you have a favorite spot, try it first. Trolling from a boat with minnow imitators has been productive for trout. This is also the time of year when midges become one of the few invertebrates that are hatching, so fly rodders should enjoy some success fishing chironomid patterns. Of course, the standby wooly buggers, leech patterns, hares ears, prince nymphs and copper Johns should all work as well. One wiper or black bass 15 inches or longer may be kept. Fishing in the stream below the dam is still good. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.